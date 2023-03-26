Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mediterranean food chain Hummus Republic opens 1st Arizona location in Scottsdale

Mar 25, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Hummus Republic Photo)
PHOENIX — Hummus Republic, a growing Mediterranean casual food chain, opened its first Arizona store at the Scottsdale Promenade.

The assembly line-style restaurant is located near the corner of Paradise Lane and Scottsdale Road, next to the UPS Store and by New Balance.

 

Hummus Republic serves wraps, pitas and bowls for which customers can pick a base, a hummus or spread, protein and additional toppings.

There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options on the menu.

Hummus Republic’s new restaurant provides indoor and outdoor seating.

The Scottsdale location is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 17 Hummus Republic stores open in five states with 14 additional locations under construction.

Three more stores in Arizona are “coming soon,” according to the franchise’s website.

They are planning for Phoenix, Peoria and Scottsdale.

