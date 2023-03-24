Close
Movie filming outside Trump grand jury court buildings

Mar 24, 2023, 4:24 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — If the drama happening inside the court buildings in lower Manhattan where a grand jury is pondering possible charges against former President Donald Trump isn’t enough, there’s going to be some outside as well this weekend — the filming of some movie scenes.

Notices went up around the buildings on Centre Street this week, saying parking was forbidden and certain streets would be closed off on Saturday and Sunday for filming connected to a Warner Bros. feature film called “Juliet.”

On Friday, tents went up and cranes for movie equipment were put in place along the street.

The area had already become somewhat of a media circus as the outcome of a grand jury investigation into hush money paid on Trump’s behalf in 2016 is awaited.

Neither Warner Bros. nor the city office that oversees filming would comment on details of what was planned for the movie shoot. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment said it was working with the New York Police Department on public safety issues.

It was reported widely that “Juliet” was the working title for the sequel to the movie “Joker,” a 2019 movie directed by Todd Phillips that included stars like Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.

United States News

