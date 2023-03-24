Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Death row minister sues Oklahoma Corrections agency for $10M

Mar 24, 2023, 3:21 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row minister who was inside the execution chamber during Oklahoma’s last lethal injection sued the Department of Corrections for $10 million on Friday, alleging the agency and its spokesman defamed him in a statement to the media.

The Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas alleges in the federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City that the Jan. 9 statement attributed to Department of Corrections spokesman Josh Ward was false and defamatory.

“The words that Defendant Ward of the ODOC released worldwide have injured Plaintiff Hood’s reputation and caused obvious emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

The DOC’s statement was released after the agency decided to prohibit Hood from being inside the execution chamber during the Jan. 12 lethal injection of Scott Eizember, for whom Hood had been a spiritual adviser. In the statement, Ward cited Hood’s anti-death penalty activism and said Hood had “been arrested multiple times for such outbursts in other states, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims’ families and the solemnity of the process.”

The agency later reversed course and allowed Hood inside the chamber during Eizember’s execution.

“Immediately when I saw that statement, my heart dropped because I work very hard to try to be consistently loving and kind as much as I possibly can to all sides during these executions,” Hood told The Associated Press on Friday. “They thought they could defame and demean me and that there would be no consequences.”

Although Hood has been arrested three times during protests, he claims only one arrest in Texas was related to the death penalty and that it did not disrupt the execution or show any disregard for the experiences of victims’ families.

“The ODOC ran multiple background checks on plaintiff Hood before the statement of Defendant Ward was released,” the lawsuit states. “Therefore, Defendant Ward and the ODOC knew or should have known that their statements were false.”

Richard Dieter, the director of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, said he is unaware of any cases similar to Hood’s, but he noted the legal fight over spiritual advisers being inside the death chamber during executions is one that was only recently decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court ruled in March 2022 that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions.

Hood also alleges the statement violated his due process and his right to practice religious ministry, both in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Ward said Friday he had not seen the lawsuit and that the agency has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

United States News

More than 50 people gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas...
Associated Press

Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show

A student group at a university in the Texas Panhandle said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that the school’s president violated their constitutional right to free speech when he canceled their planned drag show. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, located just south of Amarillo, said this week in a […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officials said. The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were […]
15 hours ago
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials say ...
Associated Press

17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue from a Houston hotel by FBI agents ended in gunfire that killed another suspect. Josiah Jackson was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of a man and woman and the attempt to ransom them, Harris County court records show. […]
15 hours ago
This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quin...
Associated Press

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant charged in wife’s slaying

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. Timothy Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, according to court […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Utah social media law is ambitious, but is it enforceable?

Utah’s sweeping Instagram. What’s not clear is if — and how — the new rules can be enforced and whether they will create unintended consequences for kids and teens already coping with a mental health crisis. And while parental rights are a central theme of Utah’s new laws, experts point out that the rights of […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting

DENVER (AP) — Colorado teachers flooded into the state Capitol Friday to press for better protections for students and school staff after a 17-year-old Denver student shot two administrators, fled to the mountains and killed himself. Roughly 1,500 teachers and their supporters called for improved school security, more mental health support and tighter gun control […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Death row minister sues Oklahoma Corrections agency for $10M