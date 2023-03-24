Kansas, Kenny Loggins headline weekend festival in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — A variety of rock and roll mainstays will take the stage this weekend during the Shea Homes Good Life Festival at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.

The two-day event features food trucks, a full bar and wine tastings, plus a boutique village with items from local venders.

The musical lineup is highlighted by former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri, Blue Oyster Cult and Kansas on Saturday, with Kenny Loggins headlining the Sunday slate.

Tickets are $50 for general admission each day, with reserved seating options from $75 to $100. A $45 upgrade provides access to a VIP bar and restrooms.

A $25 drink passport ($30 on the day of the event) is good for 10 samples of wine or craft beer.

Glamping and RV campsites are available for $150.

The festival opens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Here is the posted schedule for Saturday’s concerts:

2:30 p.m.: “1964” … The Tribute

4 p.m.: Steve Augeri

5:30 p.m.: Blue Oyster Cult

7:15 p.m.: Kansas

Here is the Sunday lineup:

1:30 p.m.: Nate Nathan and the Macdaddy-O’s Band

3 p.m.: Kenny Loggins

Schnepf Farms is located at 24810 E. Rittenhouse Road.

