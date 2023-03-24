Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Airline passenger honored for tackling man in flight attack

Mar 24, 2023, 10:54 AM
In this image provided by the Exeter, N.H., Police Department, Jeff Neil, left, of Exeter, receives...
In this image provided by the Exeter, N.H., Police Department, Jeff Neil, left, of Exeter, receives a “Citizen Award” from the Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Exeter, N.H., for his heroic actions as one of the passengers who helped to restrain a threatening man on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on March 5. (Exeter Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Exeter Police Department via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — An airline passenger who helped tackle a man trying stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon was honored Friday by his hometown police department in New Hampshire.

Jeff Neil, a former bouncer who now works for a software company, received the “Citizen Award” for his actions earlier this month, which were caught on video by another passenger.

At a ceremony in Exeter, Neil said he doesn’t consider himself a hero but acknowledged the significance of what happened.

“I truly was in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Neil’s wife Libby was sitting with him on the plane. She said she wasn’t surprised he jumped into action.

“We both knew that he would be getting up,” she said.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, Massachusetts, was arrested and accused of attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open the door of United Airlines Flight 2609. The plane was about 45 minutes from Boston when the crew noticed the door handle had been moved out of the fully locked position.

Investigators said Torres admitted knowing that if he opened the door many people would die. He awaits a mental health evaluation.

In the video, Torres can be seen loudly threatening to kill people and promising a “bloodbath” before saying he was “taking over this plane” and stepping into the aisle.

Seated one row back, Neil immediately jumped up and tried to calm Torres and defuse the situation.

Prosecutors say Torres approached two flight attendants and attacked one of them. Neil and several other passengers rushed to the attendant’s aid and tackled Torres, then held him down until the flight got to Boston.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said Neil “exemplified what it means to be both a hero and a leader.”

United States News

FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Electi...
Associated Press

Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Disabled voters say local election leaders across Wisconsin are not following federal law during early voting in the high-stakes race for state Supreme Court, incorrectly telling them they can’t have another person return their absentee ballot for them. Absentee ballots, and who can return them, has been a political flashpoint in […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

ConocoPhillips details gas leak cause, remedies at hearing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips, which last week received U.S. government approval for the massive Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, detailed reasons for a natural gas leak at another North Slope field that prompted the evacuation of 300 employees last year. Officials with the company said that pumping 170 barrels (27,028 litres) of diesel […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Darcelle, world’s oldest working drag queen, dies at 92

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Walter C. Cole, better known as the iconic drag queen who performed for decades as Darcelle XV, has died of natural causes in Portland, Oregon. Cole was 92. Darcelle, who died Thursday, was crowned the world’s oldest working drag performer in 2016 by the Guinness Book of World Records and was […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, long known as a mainstay of organized labor, on Friday became the first state in decades to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work” that was passed over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled Legislature. The state’s “right-to-work” law had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

California ends some water limits after storms ease drought

DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state’s water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state’s reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought. He also announced local agencies that supply water to 27 million people and […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana Compact si...
Associated Press

Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators said Friday that a passenger on a business jet was fatally injured in early March when the aircraft violently bucked up and down after pilots disconnected a system used to stabilize the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots were responding to several warnings in the cockpit of […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Airline passenger honored for tackling man in flight attack