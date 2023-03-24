Officer shot in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX — An officer was shot Friday morning in south Phoenix and police were searching for the suspect.

Phoenix Police said the officer suffered the gunshot wound in “a violent and unprovoked attack” near Seventh Avenue and Roeser Road, between Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police first reported the incident around 10 a.m.

The scene was still active Friday afternoon, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Schools in the neighborhood were placed on lockdown, and traffic restrictions were implemented.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association issued a statement Friday afternoon with details the police department hasn’t confirmed. PLEA is the professional association for the city’s police officers.

“This morning, a dedicated Phoenix Police Officer was shot while responding to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a residence. The caller advised that he thought the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene possibly with a rifle,” the PLEA statement said.

“As the officer arrived on scene, the suspect — unbeknownst to everyone — had been waiting inside of his vehicle, jumped out with a rifle, and cowardly ambushed the officer. He fired several rounds at the officer with wanton disregard for everyone in the area.”

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.