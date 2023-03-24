Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate

Mar 24, 2023, 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:12 am
FILE - Aiden Fucci is directed to his seat by his attorneys as he entered the Saint Johns County Co...
FILE - Aiden Fucci is directed to his seat by his attorneys as he entered the Saint Johns County Courtroom of Judge R. Lee Smith, St. Augustine, Fla. The judge sentenced Fucci to life in prison on Friday, March 24, 2023 for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate on Mother's Day in 2021.(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge sentenced a 16-year-old Florida boy to life in prison on Friday for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate on Mother’s Day in 2021.

Aiden Fucci, 16, was 14 when he stabbed Tristyn Bailey at least 114 times in the woods near where the teens lived in north Florida, prosecutors said.

“This case is probably the most difficult and shocking case that this county, St. Johns County, has dealt with,” Judge Lee R. Smith said before ordering Fucci to prison for life.

Fucci, who pleaded guilty just before his trial was set to start in February, was not eligible for the death penalty because of his young age at the time of the crime. His case may be reviewed in 25 years, according to Florida law. His attorneys had sought a 40-year sentence.

Before invoking the sentence, the judge spoke to Bailey’s family, noting the tremendous toll the girl’s slaying has had on them.

“Allow ‘Bailey Sunday Fundays’ to return to your home,” he said, adding that Tristyn would have wanted her family to have fun again.

He also said he appreciated that her father, Forrest Bailey, was patient with the court proceedings.

The judge’s order followed two days of testimony in a sentencing hearing. On Wednesday, members of the Bailey family read emotional victim impact statements to the court. Her older sister, Alexis Bailey, began her statement by dropping 114 aqua-colored stone hearts into a jar — one for each stab wound her sister suffered.

Fucci’s grandmother, Deborah Spiwak, also attended that hearing, pleading for mercy for her grandson on Wednesday.

“Please don’t take him out of our lives forever … I know there’s some good in Aiden,” she said.

The judge noted her comment on Friday.

“That took a lot of courage. That was not easy, for her. But it showed this court that he had a good, stable home environment,” Smith said of Fucci’s upbringing.

Fucci and his parents each wrote letters to the judge, apologizing for his actions and asking for mercy.

Investigators said Fucci had told several friends he planned to kill someone, though it wasn’t clear whether Bailey was his intended target from the beginning.

United States News

FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Electi...
Associated Press

Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Disabled voters say local election leaders across Wisconsin are not following federal law during early voting in the high-stakes race for state Supreme Court, incorrectly telling them they can’t have another person return their absentee ballot for them. Absentee ballots, and who can return them, has been a political flashpoint in […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

ConocoPhillips details gas leak cause, remedies at hearing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips, which last week received U.S. government approval for the massive Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, detailed reasons for a natural gas leak at another North Slope field that prompted the evacuation of 300 employees last year. Officials with the company said that pumping 170 barrels (27,028 litres) of diesel […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Darcelle, world’s oldest working drag queen, dies at 92

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Walter C. Cole, better known as the iconic drag queen who performed for decades as Darcelle XV, has died of natural causes in Portland, Oregon. Cole was 92. Darcelle, who died Thursday, was crowned the world’s oldest working drag performer in 2016 by the Guinness Book of World Records and was […]
12 hours ago
In this image provided by the Exeter, N.H., Police Department, Jeff Neil, left, of Exeter, receives...
Associated Press

Airline passenger honored for tackling man in flight attack

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — An airline passenger who helped tackle a man trying stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon was honored Friday by his hometown police department in New Hampshire. Jeff Neil, a former bouncer who now works for a software company, received the “Citizen Award” for his actions earlier this month, […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, long known as a mainstay of organized labor, on Friday became the first state in decades to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work” that was passed over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled Legislature. The state’s “right-to-work” law had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

California ends some water limits after storms ease drought

DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state’s water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state’s reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought. He also announced local agencies that supply water to 27 million people and […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate