Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Minnesota man fatally stabs wife during Bible study

Mar 24, 2023, 9:10 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study session.

Police in St. Paul called to a home around 9 p.m. Tuesday found Corinna Woodhull with knife wounds to her torso, chest and arms and people holding down her husband, 40-year-old Robert Castillo, authorities say in charging documents.

Woodhull, 41, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Castillo, 40, was charged with second-degree murder. It wasn’t clear Friday if he has an attorney. Police haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Castillo’s sister told officers that she hosts a Bible study for relatives at her home on Tuesdays. Woodhull and Castillo sat together on a couch, according to the charging document.

During this week’s session, Castillo held his wife’s hand and kissed her, then whispered something to Woodhull. When she shook her head no, he pulled out a hunting knife and began stabbing her, the report says. Other relatives tackled Castillo and held him until police arrived.

Castillo has a long criminal history, including felony convictions for assault, according to court records. In one case, he attacked a woman with a hammer, and in another, he repeatedly stabbed a roommate, prosecutors say in the charging document.

United States News

Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officials said. The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were […]
15 hours ago
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials say ...
Associated Press

17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue from a Houston hotel by FBI agents ended in gunfire that killed another suspect. Josiah Jackson was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of a man and woman and the attempt to ransom them, Harris County court records show. […]
15 hours ago
This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quin...
Associated Press

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant charged in wife’s slaying

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. Timothy Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, according to court […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Utah social media law is ambitious, but is it enforceable?

Utah’s sweeping Instagram. What’s not clear is if — and how — the new rules can be enforced and whether they will create unintended consequences for kids and teens already coping with a mental health crisis. And while parental rights are a central theme of Utah’s new laws, experts point out that the rights of […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting

DENVER (AP) — Colorado teachers flooded into the state Capitol Friday to press for better protections for students and school staff after a 17-year-old Denver student shot two administrators, fled to the mountains and killed himself. Roughly 1,500 teachers and their supporters called for improved school security, more mental health support and tighter gun control […]
15 hours ago
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, left, applauds as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his Stat...
Associated Press

Florida Legislature moving quickly on DeSantis priorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — From expanding gun rights to going after “woke” investors, the Florida Legislature is quickly moving on a list of bills that will give Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis conservative-pleasing policy successes as he prepares to launch a presidential campaign. The usually slow-moving Legislature ended the week by sending DeSantis bills to shield […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Police: Minnesota man fatally stabs wife during Bible study