Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fiery Maryland tanker crash injures driver, closes lanes

Mar 24, 2023, 7:06 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A fiery crash involving a tanker truck full of fuel briefly shut down the Interstate 795 expressway where it meets the Baltimore Beltway on Friday morning, injuring the driver and sending up a plume smoke that could be seen for miles, according to officials and news reports.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. News outlets posted photos and video from the scene showing flames along the roadway and dark smoke billowing into the sky.

The driver was taken to University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, Maryland State Police tweeted. No other injuries were reported.

The crash initially shut down all lanes of the expressway, but southbound lanes opened shortly before 8 a.m. and the fire was extinguished by 9 a.m., officials said. The truck was hauling heating oil and firefighters and crews from the Maryland Department of the Environment were working to recover any fuel that did not burn away, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

United States News

Associated Press

Much of drought-plagued West Coast faces salmon fishing ban

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As drought dried up rivers that carry California’s newly hatched Chinook salmon to the ocean, state officials in recent years resorted to loading up the fish by the millions onto trucks and barges to take them to the Pacific. The surreal and desperate scramble boosted the survival rate of the hatchery-raised […]
7 hours ago
Linedy Genao appears at the curtain call for "Bad Cinderella" on opening night at the Imperial Thea...
Associated Press

Review: Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ gets lost in the woods

As you settle into your seat at Broadway’s “Bad Cinderella,” the subtle sound of piped-in birdsong greets you. Enjoy it while you can. The next few hours will be a frantic onslaught. The show that opened Thursday at the Imperial Theatre is a hyped-up, over-caffeinated fractured fairy tale that loses its way in the forest […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas as a storm system threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee later in the day. Wise County, Texas, Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the likely tornado struck near the Wise and Parker County line and […]
7 hours ago
This combination of photos show, from left, Daiquiri cocktail, a Manhattan, an Old Fashioned, a Pok...
Associated Press

Classic cocktails, with variations, for summer entertaining

The arrival of spring means summer entertaining season isn’t far behind, which is an excellent excuse for a home bartending refresher. Because like changing a tire and ironing a shirt, crafting a cocktail is one of those skills adults should have at least a passing familiarity with. Equipping yourself is simple. Mid-shelf bottles of the […]
7 hours ago
Law enforcement officials work at the scene along Wooding Road on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, east o...
Associated Press

Deaths of woman, girl raise issues over boyfriend’s release

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirkland Warren was out on bail pending a long-delayed murder trial in Arkansas. But when he was arrested in southwestern Washington state early this month on charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and fired a gunshot into her apartment, he quickly posted bond and was released again. Just a few days later, […]
1 day ago
Irma Reyes struggles as she recalls the details of her daughter's ordeal with trafficking and the f...
Associated Press

Sex trafficking plea deal unending ‘nightmare’ for Texas mom

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Irma Reyes changed clothes in the back seat of the pickup: skirt, tights, turtleneck, leather jacket. All black. She brushed her hair and pulled on heels as her husband drove their Chevy through predawn darkness toward a courthouse hundreds of miles from home. She wanted to look confident — poised but […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Fiery Maryland tanker crash injures driver, closes lanes