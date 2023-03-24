Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Off-duty Phoenix officer struck by vehicle after helping driver on Interstate 17

Mar 24, 2023, 7:03 AM
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX – An off-duty Phoenix police officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday night while helping a driver on a Valley freeway, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the sergeant stopped to help a driver along southbound Interstate 17 at Northern Avenue around 11 p.m.

As he walked back to his vehicle, another vehicle hit him.

Emergency personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department treated the unidentified officer at the scene, then took him to the hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No other details were made available.

