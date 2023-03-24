Close
Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

Mar 24, 2023, 5:27 AM | Updated: 6:10 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas as a storm system threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee later in the day.

Wise County, Texas, Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the likely tornado struck near the Wise and Parker County line and that local authorities were just beginning to assess the damage.

Powell said he had no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado, said meteorologist Matt Stalley, and investigators likely will go to the area later Friday to make that determination.

The area is on the western edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and Stalley said the storm system was expected to move east of the region by early Friday afternoon.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has forecast severe weather through Friday evening primarily from the lower Mississippi Valley to the lower Ohio Valley.

The greatest risk of tornadoes includes an area from eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

Storms with damaging winds and hail are expected along a swath from eastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma into much of western Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama and including much of Louisiana and Mississippi and parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

