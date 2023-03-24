Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe Town Lake closed to boaters until further notice due to increased debris

Mar 24, 2023, 9:00 AM
(City of Tempe Photo)
PHOENIX — Boating and other water-related activities will be off-limits at Tempe Town Lake until further notice due to an increased amount of debris floating in.

Debris including tree branches has made its way downstream into the lake as the Salt River Project continues to release water from reservoirs to make room for winter snowmelt, city officials said in a press release.

The lake is closed to all water activities, including paddle boating, rowing, sailing and kayaking, out of an abundance of caution, according to the release.

Staff will make daily evaluations and activities will resume once they’re deemed safe, the city said.

Fishing will still be allowed, and parks surrounding the lake remain open.

SRP said the water it is releasing will ultimately help recharge the aquifer, which helps Valley cities and water providers.

