PHOENIX — Boating and other water-related activities will be off-limits at Tempe Town Lake until further notice due to an increased amount of debris floating in.

Debris including tree branches has made its way downstream into the lake as the Salt River Project continues to release water from reservoirs to make room for winter snowmelt, city officials said in a press release.

Tempe Town Lake is temporarily closed to boating activities. Recent increased upstream water releases have caused debris such as tree branches to float into Tempe Town Lake. Staff will evaluate the lake daily for safe reopening. Info: https://t.co/kV2PkcQB8X pic.twitter.com/zF9xZeAPfl — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) March 23, 2023

The lake is closed to all water activities, including paddle boating, rowing, sailing and kayaking, out of an abundance of caution, according to the release.

Staff will make daily evaluations and activities will resume once they’re deemed safe, the city said.

Fishing will still be allowed, and parks surrounding the lake remain open.

SRP said the water it is releasing will ultimately help recharge the aquifer, which helps Valley cities and water providers.

