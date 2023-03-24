PHOENIX — A security incident disrupted activity at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Thursday evening, but authorities concluded there was no threat.

The incident happened on a British Airways fight from London to Phoenix, according to an email from the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office.

Authorities said special agents from the field office responded to the scene and determined there was no threat to the passengers, the crew or the plane.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen near runway 26 around 7:25 p.m., according to ABC15.

Sky Harbor officials also said passengers at the airport were not evacuated.

The investigation into the threat remains ongoing.

No additional information was made available.

