Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Security incident disrupts activity at Sky Harbor Airport

Mar 23, 2023, 10:03 PM
(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)...
(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)
(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A security incident disrupted activity at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Thursday evening, but authorities concluded there was no threat.

The incident happened on a British Airways fight from London to Phoenix, according to an email from the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office.

Authorities said special agents from the field office responded to the scene and determined there was no threat to the passengers, the crew or the plane.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen near runway 26 around 7:25 p.m., according to ABC15.

Sky Harbor officials also said passengers at the airport were not evacuated.

The investigation into the threat remains ongoing.

No additional information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Drug Enforcement Agency File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Man charged after 1 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during search

Federal authorities said detectives found more than 1 million fentanyl pills during searches of a man's residence and vehicle in Arizona.
22 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed on Phoenix sidewalk after 2 cars collide, spin out of control

A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said. 
22 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Old Station Sub Shop)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix and homelessness, Mayorkas tours southern border

Homelessness, border visits and flooding up north. The biggest headlines of the week spanned the state, so get caught up with Arizona's News Roundup.
22 hours ago
(Scottsdale Fire Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

No injuries after plane lands on fairway of Scottsdale golf course

The pilot of a small plane was uninjured after landing on a north Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
22 hours ago
(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)...
KTAR.com

Meet the artists, scientists behind exhibit at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Art and science team up in an ongoing exhibit at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that gets the star treatment Friday evening.
22 hours ago
(City of Phoenix Screenshot)...
Kevin Stone

Phoenix City Council OKs funding, but no reprieve, for mobile home residents facing eviction

The Phoenix City Council approved $2.5 million to help mobile home park residents being forced to move but didn’t take action to stop the evictions.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Security incident disrupts activity at Sky Harbor Airport