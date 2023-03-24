PHOENIX — Freeway closures on both sides of the Valley and near Sky Harbor Airport could cause delays this weekend for drivers.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed during that time.

🚧 I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak and Union Hills.

🚧 US 60 WB closed between Loop 202 and Superstition Springs.

In the East Valley, westbound US 60 between Loop 202 and Superstition Springs Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 will be closed during that time, as well as the westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ellsworth, Sossaman and Power roads.

In Buckeye, westbound Interstate 10 between Verrado Way and Miller Road will be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a freeway widening project.

Eastbound I-10 near Miller and Warson roads will be narrowed to one lane from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Finally, near Sky Harbor Airport, the westbound I-10 ramp to the eastbound US 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

