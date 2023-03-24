Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Freeway closures on I-17, US 60 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend

Mar 24, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)...
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Freeway closures on both sides of the Valley and near Sky Harbor Airport could cause delays this weekend for drivers.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed during that time.

In the East Valley, westbound US 60 between Loop 202 and Superstition Springs Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 will be closed during that time, as well as the westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ellsworth, Sossaman and Power roads.

In Buckeye, westbound Interstate 10 between Verrado Way and Miller Road will be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a freeway widening project.

Eastbound I-10 near Miller and Warson roads will be narrowed to one lane from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Finally, near Sky Harbor Airport, the westbound I-10 ramp to the eastbound US 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)...
KTAR.com

Security incident disrupts activity at Sky Harbor Airport

A security incident disrupted activity at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Thursday evening, but authorities concluded there was no threat.
1 day ago
(Drug Enforcement Agency File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Man charged after 1 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during search

Federal authorities said detectives found more than 1 million fentanyl pills during searches of a man's residence and vehicle in Arizona.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed on Phoenix sidewalk after 2 cars collide, spin out of control

A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said. 
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Old Station Sub Shop)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix and homelessness, Mayorkas tours southern border

Homelessness, border visits and flooding up north. The biggest headlines of the week spanned the state, so get caught up with Arizona's News Roundup.
1 day ago
(Scottsdale Fire Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

No injuries after plane lands on fairway of Scottsdale golf course

The pilot of a small plane was uninjured after landing on a north Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)...
KTAR.com

Meet the artists, scientists behind exhibit at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Art and science team up in an ongoing exhibit at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that gets the star treatment Friday evening.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Freeway closures on I-17, US 60 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend