Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ACLU: Officials mocked Nevada prison-firefighter burns

Mar 23, 2023, 6:19 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A group of prison firefighters said their feet burned and their socks melded to their feet during a gruesome fire clean-up assignment that left several unable to walk, stand or shower without assistance for days, according to a new lawsuit.

Still, the firefighters were “mocked and ignored” when they initially told their supervisors of what would later be determined as second-degree burns and blisters, according to the Thursday filing by the ACLU of Nevada.

The 35-page civil complaint alleges negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of state and federal constitutional bans on cruel and unusual punishment. It seeks at least $700,000 in damages for seven plaintiffs in Nevada, several changes in training and policy, and discipline for state employees “whose negligence and/or intentional conduct results in injury to … people required to work while incarcerated.”

The firefighters were trained at Jean Conservation Camp, the only training facility owned by the Nevada Division of Forestry designed for incarcerated women. State corrections employees supervise the camp.

The defendants include the Nevada Division of Forestry and Department of Corrections, their respective department heads and several forestry employees who were on-site and allegedly did not act on complaints.

Division of Forestry and Department of Corrections officials declined Thursday to comment, citing pending litigation.

The lawsuit describes a morning of cleaning out “red-hot embers, churning burning soil and ripping out tree stumps” during a wildfire clean-up assignment in an area carpeted by hot soil and burning embers in April 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that when the sole of one plaintiff’s boot melted off from the heat, a Nevada Division of Forestry supervisor duct-taped it back on and told her to continue working. When another plaintiff started crying from pain, the supervisor allegedly said, “You can keep crying as long as you keep working.”

None of the seven plaintiffs received medical treatment that night, the lawsuit alleges, in what the ACLU described as the state’s “dangerously deficient training and equipment” for incarcerated firefighters.

Two days later, the complaint said, four of the seven plaintiffs were taken to a Las Vegas hospital where they endured a painful procedure, with no medication, involving “hospital staff (cutting) away all the dead skin and tissue from burns on the bottoms of plaintiffs’ feet.”

The ACLU is requesting a trial by jury.

“We filed this case to make sure no one is ever treated like this again,” ACLU of Nevada legal director Chris Peterson said in a statement. “Our clients are not disposable. These are human beings, and they have rights.”

In Nevada, certain incarcerated people are eligible for wildland firefighting under certain requirements and are paid $24 per day.

The ACLU called the current three days of in-class training before incarcerated firefighters are sent to fire scenes inadequate. The lawsuit said that as of 2021, prison firefighters made up about 30% of the state Division of Forestry fire response capacity.

“The training does not include training in identifying and reporting firefighting-related injuries,” the court filing said.

The ACLU also said there should be a way to report negligent supervision without fear of retaliation, and that there should be a policy to get newer equipment for firefighters.

____

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

____ Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow him on Twitter: @gabestern326.

United States News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., right, speaks about the proposed legislation...
Associated Press

GOP sets vote on ‘parents rights’ in clash over schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will press forward Friday with a midterm campaign promise by voting on legislation to give parents greater say in what is taught in public schools, even as critics decry the “parents’ rights” bill as a burdensome proposal that would fuel a far-right movement that has resulted in book bans, rewrites […]
21 hours ago
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Gen...
Associated Press

Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — Water containing a radioactive material has leaked for a second time from a nuclear plant near Minneapolis and the plant will be shut down, but there is no danger to the public, the plant’s owner said Thursday. A leak of what was believed to be hundreds of gallons of water containing […]
21 hours ago
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen....
Associated Press

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S. service members and one other U.S. contractor were wounded when a suspected Iranian drone struck a facility on a coalition base in northeast Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said. In a statement released late Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said U.S. Central Command forces […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

New Mexico OKs its 1st wildlife bridges to limit collisions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will build its first wildlife highway overpasses for free-roaming cougars, black bears, bighorn sheep and other creatures large and small and will also set aside $100 million for conservation projects, under two bills signed Thursday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Advocates for the initiatives say the state stands […]
21 hours ago
Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious skirmish ...
Associated Press

Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online

The highly sensational images have inundated Twitter and other platforms in recent days, amid news that Trump faces arrest warrant for Putin.
21 hours ago
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2010 file photo, the East Fork of the Jemez River cuts through Valles Calde...
Associated Press

New Mexico tribe keeps title to portion of national preserve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Native American tribe has been granted title to a portion of a national preserve in northern New Mexico following a yearslong court battle against the federal government, a ruling that could provide hope to other tribes seeking to regain rights to their traditional homelands. The 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
ACLU: Officials mocked Nevada prison-firefighter burns