Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in crash, cover-up

Mar 23, 2023, 5:08 PM
Honolulu Police Department police officers, back row left to right, Joshua Nahulu, Robert G. Lewis ...
Honolulu Police Department police officers, back row left to right, Joshua Nahulu, Robert G. Lewis III, Jake R.T. Bartolome and Erik X.K. Smith make their initial court appearance in Honolulu on Thursday, March 23, 2023 with their attorneys, front left to right, Howard Luke, Benjamin Ignacio, Pedric Arrisgado and Doris Lum. The four Honolulu police officers face felony charges in connection with a September 2021 police pursuit that ended in a crash that the officers allegedly fled and conspired to cover up. The officers pleaded not guilty. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Four Honolulu police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges related to their roles in a cover-up of a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash and a traumatic brain injury to the driver of another car.

The officers entered their pleas before Circuit Court Judge Christine E. Kuriyama, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

One officer, Joshua J.S. Nahulu, 37, pleaded not guilty to a charge for a collision that resulted in serious bodily injury. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Officers Erik X.K. Smith, 25, Jake R.T. Bartolome, 35, and Robert G. Lewis III, whose age was not listed in charging documents, each pleaded not guilty to one felony count for hindering prosecution and another felony count for conspiracy. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, the second by up to one year.

The four officers were dispatched to respond to a noise complaint at a Waianae beach park at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, according to court documents.

That’s when they saw a white Honda exit the parking lot to Farrington Highway. A civil lawsuit alleges Nahulu, Smith and Bartolome separately chased the Honda at high speeds using two marked Honolulu Police Department vehicles and one vehicle subsidized by police. It says the chase continued until the Honda “left the roadway and crashed.”

The officers never commanded the Honda’s driver to stop nor did they turn on their blue lights and sirens, the lawsuit states.

Nahulu, Smith and Bartolome drove past the crash scene without stopping, after which they met Lewis at nearby Waianae Intermediate School, prosecutors said.

Smith, Bartolome and Lewis were then dispatched to the crash site, but when they arrived, the officers behaved as though they had no prior knowledge of the collision, charging documents say.

