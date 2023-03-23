Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jamaican cleric sentenced to 18 years in NY terrorism case

Mar 23, 2023, 3:56 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A cleric arrested in his native Jamaica and extradited to New York to face state terrorism charges on accusations of recruiting support for the Islamic State group was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.

Abdullah el-Faisal was convicted in January in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on counts including soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism.

The state law he was prosecuted under was put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and prosecutors said his case was the first state-level trial on terrorism charges.

El-Faisal was extradited to New York City in 2020 after being arrested in Jamaica in 2017. Beginning in 2016, authorities said an undercover officer in New York City posed as a would-be jihadist and started communicating with the cleric.

The cleric was accused of giving out information to help the officer ultimately connect with the Islamic State group, as well as trying to do things like act as a conduit for a marriage between the officer and a member of the militant group.

Prosecutors said el-Faisal had supported the Islamic State organization for several years. They said he was very influential, using online lectures to encourage violent acts and advocating for an Islamic caliphate.

He had previously served prison time in Britain after being convicted of incitement and stirring racial hatred and had also been deported from Kenya.

“Shaikh Faisal’s advocacy, recruitment and provision of material support to ISIS helped the terrorist organization perform horrific acts, including the murder and kidnapping of innocent people,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said in a statement announcing the sentence.

An attempt to leave a message for Michael Fineman, the cleric’s attorney, was unsuccessful.

Federal officials have said el-Faisal’s sermons influenced people such as Faisal Shahzad, who tried to set off a bomb in Times Square in 2010, and Omar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the so-called underwear bomber who attempted to blow up a transatlantic flight on Christmas Day 2009.

United States News

Dozens of protesters chanted for and against a bill that would make Minnesota a trans refuge state,...
Associated Press

Minnesota moves to strengthen status as ‘trans refuge state’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House was moving Thursday toward strengthening the state’s protections for children and their families who come for gender-affirming care by making Minnesota a “trans refuge state,” bucking a national backlash against transgender rights. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order two weeks ago to protect the rights […]
16 hours ago
Teaches and supporters picket outside Cesar Chavez Learning Academy in San Fernando, Calif., Thursd...
Associated Press

Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District was scheduled to wrap up Thursday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any progress was made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system. Teachers joined […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Florida House Representative Michele Rayner, left, hugs her spouse, Bianca Goolsby, during a...
Associated Press

Other states are copying Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Florida’s the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The prohibition presidential run soon, is being copied by GOP lawmakers pushing for similar limits on what can be taught in public schools. DeSantis and other supporters of the prohibitions portray them as ways to protect children from being taught about inappropriate material. But […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Norfolk Southern won’t push for one-person train crews

Railroad Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person, the company said Thursday in a joint announcement with the nation’s largest rail union. The two sides said they will instead focus on quality of life issues for employees, such as scheduling and days off, during their […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...
Associated Press

Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory demanded Thursday that Fox News and host Tucker Carlson retract and apologize for repeated “falsehoods” about the man’s supposed intentions. The action taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, July 2, 20...
Associated Press

Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Unions for service workers at Walt Disney World reached a tentative deal with the company on Thursday that would raise the starting minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour in a pact that could set the basement for starting pay throughout central Florida’s sprawling tourism industry. Disney World service workers […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Jamaican cleric sentenced to 18 years in NY terrorism case