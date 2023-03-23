Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Minnesota moves to strengthen status as ‘trans refuge state’

Mar 23, 2023, 3:45 PM
Dozens of protesters chanted for and against a bill that would make Minnesota a trans refuge state,...
Dozens of protesters chanted for and against a bill that would make Minnesota a trans refuge state, bucking a national trend that's targeting nearly every facet of transgender existence, outside the room where lawmakers would vote on the bill at the state capitol, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House was moving Thursday toward strengthening the state’s protections for children and their families who come for gender-affirming care by making Minnesota a “trans refuge state,” bucking a national backlash against transgender rights.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order two weeks ago to protect the rights of people from Minnesota and other states to receive gender-affirming health care in the state. The bill on which the House was slated to begin debate Thursday night covers much of the same ground, but supporters said a statute would provide stronger, more permanent protections. Passage was expected.

The chief author of the House bill is Democratic Rep. Leigh Finke, of St. Paul, the state’s first openly transgender legislator. She was named Woman of the Year for Minnesota by USA Today on Sunday for her activism on behalf of trans youth. Her bill is meant to protect trans people, families and care providers from a range of legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender-affirming care.

“Gender-affirming care is lifesaving health care,” Finke said at a news conference before the debate. “Withholding or delaying gender-affirming care can have a dramatic impact on the mental health of any individual who needs it. Rates of depression, suicide, substance abuse are dramatically higher in transgender and gender-expansive individuals who lack access to care.”

“To all those families across the United States that are afraid and wondering where they can go for help, Minnesota is saying, ‘We see you, we love you and you belong here,’” Finke said.

Hundreds of protesters chanted for and against the bill outside the House chamber before the debate. Black signs with white text said “Protect Kids” as dozens yelled, “Vote no!” Others shouted back, “Vote yes!” and held signs with colors from the trans flag — baby blue and pink — that read, “You belong here.”

Cries of “No!” and “Yes!” echoed through the halls of the Capitol as security personnel guarded the locked doors of the chamber.

Gender-affirming care includes a wide range of social and medical interventions, including hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgery, though doctors who work in the field say such surgeries on minors are very rare.

Whether such care is right for minors has become Mississippi.

Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, medical director for the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota, said her pediatric health system gets calls regularly from frightened parents in states with bans.

“Bans on gender-affirming care are creating geographical disparities where the most privileged become domestic refugees, fleeing their home states to access health care, and those families who already struggle to access health care due to racial and socioeconomic barriers, they’re left without any care at all,” Goepferd told reporters.

House Republicans held their own news conference before the debate to denounce the bill as misguided. Rep. Peggy Scott, of Andover, said the bill “undermines parental rights, and most concerningly, has zero guardrails to protect our kids.”

Minnesota’s Catholic bishops, who were at the Capitol Thursday to lobby the governor and lawmakers on a variety of issues, strongly oppose the trans refuge bill. Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester said in an interview he told Walz that Pope Francis instructed bishops to “stand against the gender ideology.” He said they worry about the long-term repercussions of young people making decisions that could permanently affect the rest of their lives.

“Making Minnesota basically a sanctuary state for those that want this kind of surgery, we think that’s moving it way too fast,” the bishop said. He added that they worry that Catholic doctors, nurses or health care institutions could be obligated to provide gender affirming care.

A similar bill is awaiting further action in the Minnesota Senate after getting a hearing last month. The chief Senate author, Sen. Erin Maye Quade, of Apple Valley, said in an interview Wednesday that she expects a floor vote there soon. But she said she’s still working to make sure it has the necessary support in the Senate, where Democrats hold just a one-seat majority.

___

Trisha Ahmed contributed to this story. Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

United States News

Teaches and supporters picket outside Cesar Chavez Learning Academy in San Fernando, Calif., Thursd...
Associated Press

Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District was scheduled to wrap up Thursday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any progress was made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system. Teachers joined […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Florida House Representative Michele Rayner, left, hugs her spouse, Bianca Goolsby, during a...
Associated Press

Other states are copying Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Florida’s the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The prohibition presidential run soon, is being copied by GOP lawmakers pushing for similar limits on what can be taught in public schools. DeSantis and other supporters of the prohibitions portray them as ways to protect children from being taught about inappropriate material. But […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Norfolk Southern won’t push for one-person train crews

Railroad Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person, the company said Thursday in a joint announcement with the nation’s largest rail union. The two sides said they will instead focus on quality of life issues for employees, such as scheduling and days off, during their […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...
Associated Press

Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory demanded Thursday that Fox News and host Tucker Carlson retract and apologize for repeated “falsehoods” about the man’s supposed intentions. The action taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, July 2, 20...
Associated Press

Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Unions for service workers at Walt Disney World reached a tentative deal with the company on Thursday that would raise the starting minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour in a pact that could set the basement for starting pay throughout central Florida’s sprawling tourism industry. Disney World service workers […]
16 hours ago
FILE - A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2022, in Florissant, Mo. A Missou...
Associated Press

Missouri school to stay closed after contamination scare

A Missouri grade school that was shut down last year amid concerns of possible radioactive contamination will not reopen, the school district said Thursday. Jana Elementary School, in the St. Louis County town of Florissant, closed in October after a private study indicated the presence of contamination in classrooms, the playground and elsewhere. The study […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Minnesota moves to strengthen status as ‘trans refuge state’