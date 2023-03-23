Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix and homelessness, Mayorkas tours southern border

Mar 23, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Old Station Sub Shop)...
Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Homelessness, border visits and flooding up north. The biggest headlines of the week spanned the state.

If you feel like you can’t keep up – don’t worry.

This week’s Arizona’s News Roundup podcast takes you across Arizona to cover the biggest stories of the week.

Here’s some of what we covered:

Downtown Phoenix business owners overwhelmed by homeless encampments

This week, Phoenix effectively became the new face of homelessness in the country after an in-depth article from the New York Times highlighted a Valley business.

Old Station Sub Shop, located near 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street, is situated right near homeless encampments known as “The Zone.”

Joe and Debbie Faillace have owned the restaurant for nearly 40 years and in the past four, have seen the homeless community in the area expand.

The Faillaces shared their experience with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show this week, explaining they have to wash human feces off the sidewalk in front of their restaurant daily.

They even fear for their safety.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tours Arizona’s southern border

Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visited Tucson and the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales this week with Gov. Katie Hobbs.

This was part of a two-day border tour.

He also went to Texas to meet with border stakeholders.

Heavy winter snows turns to flooding in northern Arizona

On Tuesday, residents in parts of Sedona were evacuated from their homes as rain melted much of the heavy snowpack.

By Wednesday, additional parts of Sedona as well as parts of Cottonwood and Black Canyon City were also called to evacuate.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

