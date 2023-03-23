Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Endangered hooded vulture escapes from Bay Area zoo

Mar 23, 2023, 1:48 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An endangered hooded vulture escaped from a zoo aviary in the San Francisco Bay Area that was destroyed after a massive tree fell on it during a storm. But the bird has remained on zoo grounds, and officials were working Thursday to entice it back.

The male hooded vulture and five other exotic birds, including two pied crows and three superb starlings, flew out from the aviary at the Oakland Zoo on Tuesday amid a wind-packed storm that pummeled the Bay Area, zoo spokeswoman Erin Dogan said.

But the birds stayed on zoo grounds, and a team of at least 12 zoo workers armed with binoculars, nets, and crates has already recovered the three starlings, Dogan said.

“They are choosing to stay near the zoo and near the aviary because it seems that’s where they feel safe,” she said.

The team has been working since Tuesday to entice the vulture with dead rats and the crows with mealworms to trap them and bring them back to safety, she said.

All the birds hatched in captivity, and it’s not clear if they would know how to survive outside the zoo, Dogan said.

“These are all birds that were raised in human care, so they haven’t had to fend for themselves,” she said.

None of these birds are birds of prey, and they are not a threat to other animals or people, Dogan said.

United States News

Associated Press

Abortion-rights supporters prevail in New Hampshire House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In a victory for abortion-rights supporters, the Republican-led but closely divided New Hampshire House on Thursday rejected multiple bills to further restrict abortion access while also approving legislation to protect it. The eight abortion-related bills came up for a vote during what has been a hectic week for abortion policy nationwide. […]
14 hours ago
A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a hom...
Associated Press

Army: Decorated soldier killed in South Carolina shooting

A decorated 20-year member of the U.S. Army has been identified as one of the five people killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a South Carolina home. Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, 38, was killed by a former soldier in an attack that officials say left three sleeping children dead while their surviving mother […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. A Dinwiddie, Va., Circuit Co...
Associated Press

Judge denies defense bid to prevent release of Otieno’s body

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has denied a request from attorneys for one of seven sheriff’s deputies charged in the death of a mental patient to prevent the man’s body from being released until they decide whether they will seek an independent autopsy. Dinwiddie Circuit Court Joseph Teefey Jr. ruled Wednesday that defense […]
14 hours ago
FILE - The Red Trail of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge winds through a stand of cypress tr...
Associated Press

Scientists say mine plan claiming no swamp harm has errors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Scientists for the federal government say documents that Georgia state regulators relied upon to conclude a proposed mine won’t harm the nearby Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge contain technical errors and “critical shortcomings” that render them unreliable. Since 2019, Twin Pine Minerals has been seeking permits to mine titanium […]
14 hours ago
FILE - The Los Angeles Police Department headquarters building is seen downtown Los Angeles, Friday...
Associated Press

Names, photos of Los Angeles undercover police posted online

The Los Angeles police chief and the department’s constitutional policing director are under investigation after the names and photographs of undercover officers were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online, the Los Angeles Times reported. LAPD Chief Michel Moore offered his “deep apologies” to the undercover officers, who were not given advance […]
14 hours ago
Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discuss...
Associated Press

Georgia law will ban most transgender care for kids under 18

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will ban most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 with a new bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday. Lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Bill 140 on Tuesday, despite impassioned pleas from Democrats and LGBTQ advocates against what has become the most […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Endangered hooded vulture escapes from Bay Area zoo