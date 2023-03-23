Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports

Mar 23, 2023, 12:09 PM
People wait for the start of a rally in favor of legislation banning gender-affirming healthcare fo...
People wait for the start of a rally in favor of legislation banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors, Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri youths no longer could receive gender-affirming treatments under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate.

The bill, which now heads to the GOP-led House for consideration, would prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries to minors for the next four years. Minors already receiving treatment and intersex youths would be exempt from the ban.

The bill also would ban the federal low-income health care program Medicaid from paying for gender-affirming treatments for adults and prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for Missouri prisoners and inmates.

“Children need love, compassion and counseling, not a doctor’s prescription to cut off their breasts or genitals,” Sen. Denny Hoskins said before he joined 23 other Republicans in voting for the measure. Eight Democrats voted against it.

Under clinical guidelines, children diagnosed with gender dysphoria and who receive counseling and guidance about transgender medical treatment are first offered medication that temporarily blocks puberty. After puberty blockers, kids can either go through puberty while still identifying as the opposite sex or begin hormone treatment to make their bodies more closely match their gender identity. Transgender surgeries are another option, though usually for older teens and young adults.

Democratic Sen. Greg Razer, the only openly gay senator in the state, called the Missouri bill an example of government overreach into private health care and warned colleagues that they will regret supporting it.

“The day will come, and it will come sooner rather than later, that you regret this vote,” Razer said. “You will look back and realize it was the wrong vote and the wrong thing to do, just like so many of you regret the decisions you’ve made to discriminate against the LGBT community for decades.”

The measure reflects a national push led by Republicans to restrict transgender health care, drag shows, bathroom access and how LGBTQ topics are discussed in schools.

Missouri senators also sent on Thursday the House legislation that would require transgender girls and women to compete on boys’ and men’s K-12 and collegiate sports teams. Schools that violate the rule would lose all state funding.

If the Missouri bill on transgender health care becomes law, doctors who perform a gender-affirming surgery or otherwise prescribe “cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs” to minors could have their medical licenses revoked and face potential lawsuits from their patients until patients reach age 36.

The Missouri bill banning certain health care treatments is scheduled to take effect Aug. 28 if passed.

A rule proposed by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey to require an 18-month waiting period for gender-affirming treatments for minors could act as a stopgap. Bailey has not yet officially filed the rule after announcing plans to do so Monday.

Razer warned that enacting the Missouri bill will drive transgender people and their families to leave the state.

“If someone is disappointed in Missouri because they can’t harm kids here, we are better if they are gone,” Republican Sen. Bill Eigel said in response.

United States News

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern won’t push for one-person train crews

Railroad Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person, the company said Thursday in a joint announcement with the nation’s largest rail union. The two sides said they will instead focus on quality of life issues for employees, such as scheduling and days off, during their […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...
Associated Press

Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory demanded Thursday that Fox News and host Tucker Carlson retract and apologize for repeated “falsehoods” about the man’s supposed intentions. The action taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, July 2, 20...
Associated Press

Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Unions for service workers at Walt Disney World reached a tentative deal with the company on Thursday that would raise the starting minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour in a pact that could set the basement for starting pay throughout central Florida’s sprawling tourism industry. Disney World service workers […]
15 hours ago
FILE - A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2022, in Florissant, Mo. A Missou...
Associated Press

Missouri school to stay closed after contamination scare

A Missouri grade school that was shut down last year amid concerns of possible radioactive contamination will not reopen, the school district said Thursday. Jana Elementary School, in the St. Louis County town of Florissant, closed in October after a private study indicated the presence of contamination in classrooms, the playground and elsewhere. The study […]
15 hours ago
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on t...
Associated Press

Things to know about TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified Thursday at a congressional hearing over concerns about user data collected by the popular video-sharing app and potential Chinese spying. Under his helm, TikTok reached 150 million users in the U.S., the majority of them teens and young adults who are attracted to the app’s simple interface and addictive […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, poses for a portrait in New York, Aug. 22, 2001....
Associated Press

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman, accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos. Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office brought the suit earlier this month, claiming invasion of […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports