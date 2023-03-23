Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Meet the artists, scientists behind exhibit at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Mar 23, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo) (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo) (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo) (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

PHOENIX – Art and science team up in an ongoing exhibit at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that gets the star treatment Friday evening.

The airport’s free Night at the Museum event showing off the artworks runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Terminal 4’s gallery on the third level, Sky Harbor said in a press release.

Visitors can talk with the creative minds behind the “Artist and Researcher” display and learn how the collaborations came about.

Nine local artists were paired with researchers to make pieces based on each person’s area of expertise, according to the press release.

The teams worked in labs, classrooms and art studios.

The combinations led to pieces that explore concepts of communication, memory, emotion and circulation.

Guests can also participate in an augmented-reality experience of walking through the human brain and join a guided scavenger hunt to explore more art in the facility.

Museum staff will be on hand to help with the hunt and other art-related activity.

The exhibit is scheduled to close at the end of summer.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

