Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former lawmaker’s wife sentenced in theft of COVID-19 funds

Mar 23, 2023, 10:02 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The wife of a now-former Connecticut state lawmaker was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison in connection with her role in the alleged theft of federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven.

Lauren DiMassa, one of several people arrested with former state Rep. Michael DiMassa in the investigation, had pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors said the city of West Haven paid Lauren DiMassa, nearly $148,000 for services she never provided to the city. She and her husband were accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to the city for coronavirus-related services including youth violence prevention, but instead they used the money for their own benefit, prosecutors said.

“I am embarrassed and appalled at my own actions and simply wish to pay my debts and live out a quiet life with my family,” she wrote in a letter of apology to the judge.

Judge Omar Williams ordered Lauren DiMassa to report to prison on May 23. He also sentenced her to serve five years of supervised release, the first six months of which must be spend in home confinement. She also was ordered to pay $147,776 in restitution.

DiMassa’s lawyer, Francis O’Reilly, said during her plea hearing last July that it was important to note that DiMassa turned over most of the money she received from the city to her husband.

Michael DiMassa, a Democrat, served as an aide to the city, with authority to approve reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures.

He resigned from that job and the state legislature after his 2021 arrest. He has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to the total theft of more than $1.2 million in virus relief funds from the city and is set to be sentenced next month.

Another former city employee, John Bernardo, 66, was sentenced Wednesday to 13 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

United States News

FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape on May 25, 2022, in in ...
Associated Press

Feds: Woman charged in Wyoming clinic fire opposes abortion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman accused of setting fire last year to a Wyoming abortion clinic that was under construction told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety and nightmares over the facility opening, authorities say in court documents. According to the court filing, 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green, of Casper, told Matthew […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

FBI: 1 person fatally shot during multiday hostage rescue

HOUSTON (AP) — One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI. FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency’s Houston office said in a statement. “All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents […]
10 hours ago
People walk in front the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of former ...
Associated Press

AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments planned to hear testimony on other matters Thursday, seemingly further delaying a vote on whether or not to indict the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter. There was no immediate explanation for why the grand jury, […]
10 hours ago
Leroy Chapman Jr., the new editor of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, is shown in this undated pho...
Associated Press

1st Black editor named to lead Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday named Leroy Chapman Jr. as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first Black editor to lead the newspaper in its 155-year history. Chapman, 52, has worked in journalism for nearly three decades and has spent the past 12 years at the Journal-Constitution, serving as its managing editor since 2021. Publisher […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

NYPD officer rappels down building to stop man from jumping

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer rappelled down a Manhattan skyscraper to stop a man who was facing financial fraud charges from jumping out of a 31st-floor window. The daring arrest happened after federal agents went to the man’s apartment near Carnegie Hall Wednesday morning to take him into custody. Rather than give himself […]
10 hours ago
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New Yor...
Associated Press

Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump rebuffed House Republicans’ request Thursday for documents and testimony about the case, dismissing it as an “unprecedented inquiry” with no legitimate basis. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the general counsel for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg slammed the congressional request as “an […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Former lawmaker’s wife sentenced in theft of COVID-19 funds