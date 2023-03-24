ARIZONA NEWS
Man charged after 1 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during search
PHOENIX — Federal authorities said Wednesday detectives found more than 1 million fentanyl pills during searches of a man’s residence and vehicle in Arizona.
Juan Alfonso Torres-Rodriguez, 27, of Mexico, was seen participating in a drug deal on March 8, leading to the searches, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
A criminal complaint alleged that Torres-Rodriguez planned to distribute the pills.
He was charged with one count of possessing suspected fentanyl pills for distribution.
A conviction on the charge holds a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Torres-Rodriguez could face up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and lifetime supervised released if convicted.
The investigation was handled by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Group.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.