Man charged after 1 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during search

PHOENIX — Federal authorities said Wednesday detectives found more than 1 million fentanyl pills during searches of a man’s residence and vehicle in Arizona.

Juan Alfonso Torres-Rodriguez, 27, of Mexico, was seen participating in a drug deal on March 8, leading to the searches, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

A criminal complaint alleged that Torres-Rodriguez planned to distribute the pills.

He was charged with one count of possessing suspected fentanyl pills for distribution.

A conviction on the charge holds a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Torres-Rodriguez could face up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and lifetime supervised released if convicted.

The investigation was handled by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Group.

