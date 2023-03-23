Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants

Mar 23, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HOUSTON (AP) — A hostage rescue in Houston in which one person was fatally shot on Thursday first began days ago when three migrants were kidnapped from a vehicle in a neighboring county, according to a prosecutor.

The three migrants had been traveling in a vehicle on Interstate 10 in the southern part of Waller County on March 18 when they were stopped by an unknown number of individuals and forced into another vehicle, said Sean Whittmore, a prosecutor with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

It is believed the driver of the vehicle with the migrants called 911 and informed the Waller County Sheriff’s Office about the kidnapping, Whittmore said. The prosecutor declined to comment on the migrants’ immigration status, nationalities or whether they were being illegally transported at the time of their kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office later worked with the FBI, whose agents were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning in north Houston in which all three migrants were rescued.

The FBI’s Houston office declined to comment on how they found the migrants, what led up to the shooting, how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel.

“All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased,” the FBI said in a statement, adding there was no longer a threat to public safety. The FBI declined to say if the person who was fatally shot was one of the kidnappers.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

United States News

People wait for the start of a rally in favor of legislation banning gender-affirming healthcare fo...
Associated Press

Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri youths no longer could receive gender-affirming treatments under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate. The bill, which now heads to the GOP-led House for consideration, would prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries to minors for the next four years. Minors already receiving treatment and […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Emergency personnel cleanup after a massive pileup on Interstate 35 on Feb. 11, 2021, near d...
Associated Press

NTSB: Crews failed to de-ice road before massive Texas crash

DALLAS (AP) — The company responsible for maintaining a Texas interstate where 130 vehicles crashed in icy conditions two years ago, killing six, failed to address the deteriorating road conditions, federal officials said Thursday. That portion of Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth was not treated with salt the morning of the Feb. 11, 2021, […]
12 hours ago
FILE - In this photo provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, f...
Associated Press

Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal review of plans for a Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had intended to release a […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Water contamination in Oregon could prompt EPA to step in

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is urging Oregon to clean up water contamination from nitrates in the eastern part of the state, warning it could step in under the Safe Drinking Water Act in the absence of sufficient local action. It’s been three decades since state agencies first noted high levels of […]
12 hours ago
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, W...
Associated Press

Fed’s unwanted ally in bid to tame inflation: Credit crunch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is getting some unwanted help in its drive to slow the U.S. economy and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades: A cutback in bank lending. The upheaval in the financial system that’s followed the collapse of two major U.S. banks is raising the likelihood that lending […]
12 hours ago
Timothy McCree Johnson's parents Melissa Johnson, center, and Timothy Walker, left, address reporte...
Associated Press

Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia police officer was fired Thursday after fatally shooting a shoplifting suspect last month, with police releasing video of the deadly encounter that followed a foot chase at a busy shopping mall. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced the dismissal at a press conference in which he also […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants