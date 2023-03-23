Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

South Carolina comptroller to resign after $3.5B error

Mar 23, 2023, 7:49 AM
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to ...
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to his new Chief of Staff James Holly during his introduction at the Budget and Control Board meeting, Aug. 13, 2009, in Columbia, S.C. Pressure is mounting for Eckstrom after a $3.5B accounting error. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a $3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.

The state’s chief accountant will leave the elected post he has held for 20 years on April 30, according to a copy of the resignation letter obtained by The Associated Press.

“I have never taken service to the state I love or the jobs to which I have been elected lightly, endeavoring to work with my colleagues, from constitutional officers to members of the General Assembly, to be a strong defender of the taxpayer and a good steward of their hard-earned tax dollars,” Eckstrom wrote in the March 23 letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “They deserve nothing less.”

The blunder’s revelation last month brought mounting scrutiny. House lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry. The Senate panel investigating the error issued a damning report last week that suggested Eckstrom resign or face removal “for willful neglect of duty.”

Senators’ report rested responsibility for the mapping error that began during the state’s transition to a new internal information system solely with Eckstrom. State officials testified that Ecksrom ignored auditors’ yearslong warnings of a “material weakness” in his office and flawed cash reporting.

United States News

Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Michael Riordan, speaks with attorney Shannon Smith, for Jennifer C...
Associated Press

Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school can face trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state appeals court said Thursday in a groundbreaking case of criminal responsibility for the acts of a child. The murders would not have happened if the parents hadn’t purchased a gun […]
8 hours ago
FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at t...
Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature set to vote on transgender health bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature was set to vote Thursday on a contentious bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors and led one lawmaker to stage a weekslong filibuster. The vote to advance the bill was expected on the filibuster every bill that comes before lawmakers for the rest of the […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, likely ending a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. The House voted 87-24 in favor of a deal reached between Republican […]
8 hours ago
East Palestine High School senior Mia Lee trains for track, Monday, March 6, 2023, in East Palestin...
Associated Press

After derailment, toxic burn, student-athletes seek normalcy

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — On the surface, everything looks normal. There’s the East Palestine High School baseball team learning the finer points of baserunning at one edge of Reid Memorial Stadium. At the other, a handful of sprinters dart through the mild March air, the blue parachutes attached to their waists mushrooming behind them […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina barbecue chain known for its pro-segregation stance in a landmark 1960s case and its embrace of the Confederate flag in 2000 is facing allegations of racism and sexual harassment by the fired general manager of one of its restaurants. According to a lawsuit filed this week by a […]
8 hours ago
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22,...
Associated Press

Police: Driver veered into highway work zone, killing 6

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — New details are emerging about a crash along the Baltimore beltway Wednesday afternoon that left six construction workers dead after a driver lost control of her vehicle, which went careening into a work zone and struck several pedestrians before overturning, according to Maryland State Police. Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was identified […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
South Carolina comptroller to resign after $3.5B error