Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says

Mar 23, 2023, 7:47 AM
Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Michael Riordan, speaks with attorney Shannon Smith, for Jennifer C...
Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Michael Riordan, speaks with attorney Shannon Smith, for Jennifer Crumbley, during a hearing of James and Jennifer Crumbley by the Michigan Court of Appeals, on whether there is enough evidence for the Crumbleys to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting by their son Ethan, in Detroit, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, Pool)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school can face trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state appeals court said Thursday in a groundbreaking case of criminal responsibility for the acts of a child.

The murders would not have happened if the parents hadn’t purchased a gun for Ethan Crumbley or if they had taken him home from Oxford High School on the day of the shooting, when staff became alarmed about his extreme drawings, the appeals court said.

The court noted that the legal threshold at this stage of the case is fairly low under Michigan law.

“Whether a jury actually finds that causation has been proven after a full trial, where the record will almost surely be more expansive — including evidence produced by defendants — is an issue separate from what we decide today,” the court said in a 3-0 opinion.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to secure a gun and ignoring the mental health needs of their son before the shootings in November 2021. Besides the deaths of four students, seven people were wounded.

Crumbley, 16, has pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder and could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for the parents insist it was not foreseeable what would happen on the day of the shootings. They acknowledge that bad decisions were made but not ones that should rise to criminal charges.

__

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at t...
Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature set to vote on transgender health bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature was set to vote Thursday on a contentious bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors and led one lawmaker to stage a weekslong filibuster. The vote to advance the bill was expected on the filibuster every bill that comes before lawmakers for the rest of the […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, likely ending a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. The House voted 87-24 in favor of a deal reached between Republican […]
8 hours ago
East Palestine High School senior Mia Lee trains for track, Monday, March 6, 2023, in East Palestin...
Associated Press

After derailment, toxic burn, student-athletes seek normalcy

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — On the surface, everything looks normal. There’s the East Palestine High School baseball team learning the finer points of baserunning at one edge of Reid Memorial Stadium. At the other, a handful of sprinters dart through the mild March air, the blue parachutes attached to their waists mushrooming behind them […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina barbecue chain known for its pro-segregation stance in a landmark 1960s case and its embrace of the Confederate flag in 2000 is facing allegations of racism and sexual harassment by the fired general manager of one of its restaurants. According to a lawsuit filed this week by a […]
8 hours ago
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22,...
Associated Press

Police: Driver veered into highway work zone, killing 6

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — New details are emerging about a crash along the Baltimore beltway Wednesday afternoon that left six construction workers dead after a driver lost control of her vehicle, which went careening into a work zone and struck several pedestrians before overturning, according to Maryland State Police. Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was identified […]
8 hours ago
A worker passes the roller coaster at Belmont Park as rain engulfs the area, Tuesday, March 21, 202...
Associated Press

Californians eager for sunnier days after relentless winter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians are tired. Tired of the rain, tired of the snow, tired of stormy weather and the cold, relentlessly gray skies that have clouded the Golden State nearly nonstop since late December. With spring now underway, the state’s 39 million residents are hopeful for sunnier days ahead. But this week’s atmospheric […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says