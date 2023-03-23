Close
Police: Driver veered into highway work zone, killing 6

Mar 23, 2023, 7:03 AM
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22,...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn, Md. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — New details are emerging about a crash along the Baltimore beltway Wednesday afternoon that left six construction workers dead after a driver lost control of her vehicle, which went careening into a work zone and struck several pedestrians before overturning, according to Maryland State Police.

Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was identified as the driver of a gray Acura headed northbound on Interstate 695 near the Security Boulevard exit when she went to change lanes and struck the front passenger side of a Volkswagen, state police said in a news release late Wednesday. The impact caused her to lose control, and her vehicle ended up traveling between the temporary jersey walls of the construction zone.

Police said Lea was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center for treatment of the injuries she sustained in the crash, which closed the beltway for hours in both directions, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles Baltimore. She was the sole occupant of the Acura.

Emergency personnel responded around 12:40 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian crash on the interstate.

Police said criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Melachi Brown, 20, didn’t report any injuries. He stopped his vehicle north of the scene, according to police.

Police haven’t released the names of the six workers killed pending family notification.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the incident horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also tweeted condolences, saying his “heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon.”

