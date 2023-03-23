Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit

Mar 22, 2023, 9:26 PM | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:28 am
In this frame grab from livestreamed video provided by Relativity Space, Terran 1 sits on a launch ...
In this frame grab from livestreamed video provided by Relativity Space, Terran 1 sits on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The rocket is made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts. (Relativity Space via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Relativity Space via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit.

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 125-mile-high (200-kilometer-high) orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket.

As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with the rocket’s engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, “maiden launches are always exciting and today’s flight was no exception,” Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after Wednesday’s launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-meter) rocket, including its engines, came out of the company’s huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85% of the rocket, named Terran. Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights.

Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in National City, Calif., on March ...
Associated Press

California lawmakers to vote on possible gas price penalties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to $8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits. Gov. Gavin Newsom, […]
1 day ago
A demolished bike path is shown in the South River Forest near the site of a planned police trainin...
Associated Press

Muddy clothes? ‘Cop City’ activists question police evidence

ATLANTA (AP) — When police stormed an Atlanta-area music festival two days after a rainstorm, they were looking for suspects wearing muddy clothing. Authorities moved in on the South River Music Festival on the evening of March 5, over an hour after more than 150 masked activists attacked a construction site about three-quarters of a […]
1 day ago
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused of...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about their lasting effects of their father and Paltrow’s 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings. Attorneys are expected to call Polly Grasham […]
1 day ago
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-...
Associated Press

Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a TikTok star at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson. In the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, he records short videos of his grandmother reminiscing about life in 1944 and 1945 when she was a 6-year-old child at the Auschwitz death camp in […]
1 day ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesd...
Associated Press

Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session, AP sources say

Manhattan prosecutors have postponed a scheduled grand jury session in the investigation into Donald Trump.
1 day ago
Associated Press

Police: Teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured, Milwaukee police said Wednesday. News reports did not say what charges, if any, have been filed against the teen. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit