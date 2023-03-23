Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Starbucks workers protest before annual shareholder meeting

Mar 22, 2023, 5:07 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks workers and labor activists rallied outside the company’s Seattle headquarters Wednesday to protest what they describe as union-busting efforts by executives.

Organizers said employees also walked off the job at more than 100 stores in 40 U.S. cities, though the company disputed the breadth of the protests and said nearly every store remained open. It did not immediately indicate how many locations closed. Some stores remained open because workers remained on the job, while others were staffed by employees from nearby stores who took additional shifts to cover for strikers, Starbucks said.

The demonstrations came on the eve of the company’s annual shareholders meeting and were designed to urge new Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan to take a more welcoming approach to unionization efforts, said organizers with Starbucks Workers United, which has asked shareholders to vote for a third party to assess the company’s commitment to labor rights.

“Starbucks baristas like me are the ones who keep our stores running. We remember our customers’ regular orders, make the lattes, clean up spills, and are often the bright spot of our customers’ days,” Sarah Pappin, a Seattle Starbucks worker, said in a prepared statement. “Starbucks should respect our right to organize and meet us at the bargaining table.”

At least 280 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021. Workers are asking for better pay, more consistent schedules and safer stores, among other things. Starbucks and the union have not yet reached a contract agreement at any of those stores.

The company opposes unionization, saying it already provides industry-leading benefits and that its stores function better when the company works directly with employees. The labor activists say workers have trouble obtaining enough hours to qualify for Starbucks benefits.

Each side has repeatedly complained of the other’s tactics to the National Labor Relations Board. Last week, a federal labor judge found the company violated U.S. labor laws “hundreds of times” during a unionization campaign in Buffalo, New York. The judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers and required former CEO Howard Schultz to read or be present at a reading of employee rights and distribute a recording of the reading to all of Starbucks’ U.S. employees.

Faced with a possible vote to subpoena him, Schultz has agreed to testify next week before a U.S. Senate committee headed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The panel is examining Starbucks’ actions amid the unionization campaign.

United States News

A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlingto...
Associated Press

Supreme Court weighs Jack Daniel’s case against Arizona-based dog toy maker

A dispute between Jack Daniel’s and the makers of a squeaking dog toy gave Supreme Court justices a lot to chew on.
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Suspect arrested for fire at planned Wyoming abortion clinic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman was arrested for setting fire to a building in Wyoming that was being renovated to house the state’s only full-service abortion clinic, authorities said Wednesday. Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, of Casper, was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The fire was set on May 25, 2022, at a stucco house […]
17 hours ago
FILE - This 2021 photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows the zoo's Andean bear named Ben. The St....
Associated Press

Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering. The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors on Wednesday dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the Cartoon Network animated series “Rick and Morty” and provided the voices of the show’s two title characters. Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped “due to […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford City...
Associated Press

North Dakota House passes school gender pronoun prohibition

Public schools and state agencies in North Dakota would be prohibited from referring to students and employees by any pronouns that don’t reflect the sex assigned to them at birth, under a bill approved by the legislature. The House approved the bill 60-32 on Wednesday. It passed the Senate last month and now awaits the […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Remnant Fellowship Founder Gwen Shamblin answers questions during an interview with local me...
Associated Press

NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Starbucks workers protest before annual shareholder meeting