Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped

Mar 22, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors on Wednesday dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the Cartoon Network animated series “Rick and Morty” and provided the voices of the show’s two title characters.

Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped “due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland responded to the dismissal on Twitter.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he said. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

He added that he is “disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of a bitter ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’”

Roiland, 43, had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. She was not identified in court documents.

The charges dated to May of 2020, but they apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported on them in January of this year.

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and it has been renewed for a seventh.

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network cut ties with him when the charges were reported and said his roles would be recast. 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals, which produce two other animated series Roiland worked on, did the same.

The companies declined comment on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Roiland said he is “determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

United States News

Associated Press

Suspect arrested for fire at planned Wyoming abortion clinic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman was arrested for setting fire to a building in Wyoming that was being renovated to house the state’s only full-service abortion clinic, authorities said Wednesday. Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, of Casper, was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The fire was set on May 25, 2022, at a stucco house […]
17 hours ago
FILE - This 2021 photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows the zoo's Andean bear named Ben. The St....
Associated Press

Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering. The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford City...
Associated Press

North Dakota House passes school gender pronoun prohibition

Public schools and state agencies in North Dakota would be prohibited from referring to students and employees by any pronouns that don’t reflect the sex assigned to them at birth, under a bill approved by the legislature. The House approved the bill 60-32 on Wednesday. It passed the Senate last month and now awaits the […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Remnant Fellowship Founder Gwen Shamblin answers questions during an interview with local me...
Associated Press

NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the […]
17 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. Hours after a video was rele...
Associated Press

Otieno family attorneys push back against officers’ defense

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a video was released publicly this week showing sheriff’s deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinning Irvo Otieno to the floor, attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in his death began to weigh in to defend their clients. During bond hearings and through statements, […]
17 hours ago
FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the...
Associated Press

Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Because it happened in New Orleans, an effort to oust the mayor over typical big city complaints — high crime rates, slacking services, alleged misuse of taxpayer property — was anything but typical. Recall petition signatures were gathered during Mardi Gras parades. A brass band played and people danced on the […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped