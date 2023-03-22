Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

Mar 22, 2023, 3:42 PM
FILE - Remnant Fellowship Founder Gwen Shamblin answers questions during an interview with local media regarding the churches beliefs and faith at the Weigh Down Workshop facility in Brentwood, Tenn., June 29, 2004. The small plane crash in Tennessee that killed seven people, including weight-loss guru Shamblin Lara, likely occurred when her husband Joe Lara, an actor who was piloting the plane, became disoriented while flying through heavy clouds, according to a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Russell, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/John Russell, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says.

Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the 1990s TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” was flying a Cessna C501 on March 29, 2021, when the aircraft plunged into Percy Priest Lake, minutes after takeoff from an airport just outside Nashville.

Flight track data found that the plane “made a series of heading changes, along with several climbs and descents, before it entered a steep, descending left turn,” according to the crash report released Wednesday.

The maneuvering is consistent with a type of spatial disorientation called somatogravic illusion, and it likely caused the pilot to perceive that the airplane was pitching up even though it was actually in a continuous descent, according to an NTSB performance study.

Lara was rated to fly with instruments only, but William Lardent, a local flight instructor who had flown with Lara several times in the Cessna that crashed, told investigators Lara would struggle when forced to rely on instruments in low visibility and while using the plane’s autopilot.

Lardent said Lara was a safe pilot but had trouble with multitasking and with situational awareness.

“Mr. Lara could not visualize in his mind where the airplane was in time/space unless he saw it on his iPad,” according to an NTSB account of the interview.

“Mr. Lara wanted to fly to bigger cities like New York and Las Vegas, but Mr. Lardent told him he was not ready because those areas were congested and you ‘had to be on your game’ to operate in those fast-moving environments,” according to the document.

Witnesses to the crash included a fisherman who “heard what he thought was a low flying military jet before he saw the airplane impact the lake in a ‘straight down’ attitude with the nose of the airplane impacting the water first,” according to the report.

Post-accident examination of the wreckage revealed no obvious mechanical malfunctions with the aircraft, and investigators believe it is unlikely that any medical condition of the pilot or co-pilot were a factor in the crash.

Rutherford County officials previously identified the other victims as Brandon Hannah, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. They, along with the Laras, were all from nearby Brentwood. They had planned to travel to Palm Beach.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book.

United States News

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. Hours after a video was rele...
Associated Press

Otieno family attorneys push back against officers’ defense

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a video was released publicly this week showing sheriff’s deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinning Irvo Otieno to the floor, attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in his death began to weigh in to defend their clients. During bond hearings and through statements, […]
16 hours ago
FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the...
Associated Press

Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Because it happened in New Orleans, an effort to oust the mayor over typical big city complaints — high crime rates, slacking services, alleged misuse of taxpayer property — was anything but typical. Recall petition signatures were gathered during Mardi Gras parades. A brass band played and people danced on the […]
16 hours ago
North Carolina Rep. Rosa Gill, a Wake County Democrat, speaks against a bill that would limit how r...
Associated Press

North Carolina House passes bill limiting racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled House passed a previously vetoed proposal Wednesday to restrict how teachers can critical race theory.” The House voted 68-49 along party lines for legislation banning public school teachers from compelling students to believe they should feel guilty or responsible for past actions committed by people of the same […]
16 hours ago
More than 50 people gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas...
Associated Press

Texas university students protest drag show’s cancellation

CANYON, Texas (AP) — Protests continued Wednesday at a university in the Texas Panhandle after the school’s president said a planned campus drag show wouldn’t be allowed and expressed the view that such events “discriminate against womanhood.” Dozens of students gathered for the protests for a second day at West Texas A&M University, located in […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New ...
Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and […]
16 hours ago
File - Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023...
Associated Press

Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system. At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure Americans that it is safe […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin