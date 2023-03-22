Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails

Mar 22, 2023, 3:19 PM
FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the...
FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the uptick in crime around the city, Feb. 2, 2022. Cantrell said Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that a “great weight” has been lifted from her with the failure of a recall petition drive that began in August. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Because it happened in New Orleans, an effort to oust the mayor over typical big city complaints — high crime rates, slacking services, alleged misuse of taxpayer property — was anything but typical.

Recall petition signatures were gathered during Mardi Gras parades. A brass band played and people danced on the sidewalk as organizers lugged boxes of signatures into City Hall. Disgruntled residents complained that dead people were still populating the voter rolls. It was political tumult, Louisiana style.

In the end, the effort failed. The petition to force Mayor LaToya Cantrell into a recall election resulted in only 27,243 valid signatures, state officials announced Tuesday — about 18,000 short of what organizers needed.

“Clearly, a weight lifted,” Cantrell, the city’s first woman mayor, said at a Wednesday news conference. She also made it clear she doesn’t think her political battles are over.

“There’s been intentional orchestration to discredit me, and my role as mayor of the City of New Orleans, and I do not expect that to stop,” she said.

From the petition drive’s beginning in August, Cantrell supporters have portrayed it as a Republican-led effort to drive a successful Black Democratic woman from office.

“That’s a fair characterization, but that’s not the only characterization,” said Robert Collins, a local political analyst who is a professor of urban studies and public policy at Dillard University.

One prominent Republican businessman put up more than $1 million of the nearly $1.2 million raised for the campaign, according to state records. And an analysis of signatures by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate showed support for the recall was much higher in predominantly white areas.

But the initiators of the recall were Black Democrats Eileen Carter and Belden Batiste. And there is dissatisfaction with Cantrell among some Black voters, said Collins. “If it was just white folks and a rich guy, you wouldn’t even have come close to the number of signatures that they had,” he said.

University of New Orleans political scientist Ed Chervenak also indicated that the issue is not that clear-cut.

“It’s kind of difficult to paint it one way or the other,” he said.

Cantrell took office in 2018 and had a first-year approval rating of 57%, according to a periodic survey of voter attitudes by the University or New Orleans Survey Research Center. That plummeted to 31% in a poll the university released in October.

She had first gained notice in New Orleans after levee failures during Hurricane Katrina inundated most of the city in 2005. She became an activist for the devastated Broadmoor neighborhood, helping scuttle early plans to raze what was left there and turn the area into a park and floodway. She was elected twice to the City Council and that led to her winning the race to succeed former Mayor Mitch Landrieu early in 2018.

Her first-term successes included pushing the state Legislature to collect more hotel taxes for the tourism-dependent city. Her handling of the COVID-19 crisis was generally well received. She drew no strong opposition in her 2021 election for a second term, not long after Hurricane Ida caused heavy damage in the city.

But trash collection problems that grew in the aftermath of Ida lingered into her second term. So did crime — the greatest concern of voters who responded to the poll — and frequent complaints about the slow pace of street improvement projects that left many streets a mess.

Meanwhile, Cantrell drew criticism for taking first-class trips abroad at city expense, violating a policy that requires city employees to use cheaper fares. She eventually agreed to repay the difference.

There was also WVUE television’s investigation showing she was using a city-owned apartment as a part-time residence. Former mayors said it was not to be a mayoral residence but a place for visiting dignitaries to say.

It also led to questions about her relationship with a member of her security team, frequently seen at the apartment. “Strictly professional,” was the way Cantrell described it Wednesday.

Chervenak said Cantrell appeared to develop a “sense of entitlement” in her second term.

“I guess she started feeling she was bulletproof,” Collins said.

Throughout the recall campaign and the mounting criticism, Cantrell has denied that she has been anything but laser-focused on all of the city’s problems. She read statistics at Wednesday’s news conference indicating downward trends in most violent crimes.

“Throughout it all, it’s been focusing on doing the work,” Cantrell said.

The battles aren’t over. The mayor said her legal team won’t stop challenging a court agreement that lowered the number of valid signatures needed for a recall petition by about 5,000 votes. Recall organizers had pushed for the lower threshold through a lawsuit. They said requiring the signatures of 20% of the city’s qualified voters didn’t work because the current voter rolls were inflated. According to them, the rolls still contained the names of hundreds of dead people and thousands who had moved out of the city.

Cantrell supporters said Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin had no authority to enter into the settlement. They also noted the revelation by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the judge who approved the settlement had signed the petition.

Recall organizers, meanwhile, could challenge any of the various reasons the New Orleans registrar had for invalidating thousands of signatures on the petition.

Cantrell, now term-limited, faces a second term as a lame duck with a City Council that has been showing it’s desire for more authority — including with its passage of a measure giving the council confirmation authority over her appointments. Among the battles that portends is one over the selection of a new police chief, which previously had been solely within the mayor’s purview.

United States News

North Carolina Rep. Rosa Gill, a Wake County Democrat, speaks against a bill that would limit how r...
Associated Press

North Carolina House passes bill limiting racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled House passed a previously vetoed proposal Wednesday to restrict how teachers can critical race theory.” The House voted 68-49 along party lines for legislation banning public school teachers from compelling students to believe they should feel guilty or responsible for past actions committed by people of the same […]
15 hours ago
More than 50 people gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas...
Associated Press

Texas university students protest drag show’s cancellation

CANYON, Texas (AP) — Protests continued Wednesday at a university in the Texas Panhandle after the school’s president said a planned campus drag show wouldn’t be allowed and expressed the view that such events “discriminate against womanhood.” Dozens of students gathered for the protests for a second day at West Texas A&M University, located in […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New ...
Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and […]
15 hours ago
File - Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023...
Associated Press

Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system. At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure Americans that it is safe […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-women’s prison warden gets 6 years for inmate sex abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison in the San Francisco Bay Area was sentenced Wednesday to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing incarcerated women. A judge sentenced Ray J. Garcia to 70 months in prison for sexually abusing three female inmates and forcing them to pose […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Dennysse Vadell sits between her daughters Veronica, right, and Cristina, Feb. 15, 2019, in ...
Associated Press

Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the Citgo oil executives who was held for nearly five years in Venezuela has sued his company for $100 million, alleging it conspired in his detention and then abandoned him and his family as he wasted away in horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell was […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails