Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

Mar 22, 2023, 3:12 PM
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New ...
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday, March 22, that Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims that they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so.

Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason all agreed to pay more than $400,000 combined in disgorgement, interest and penalties to settle the claims, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

None admitted or denied the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement. Two other celebrities named in the SEC’s complaint, rapper Soulja Boy and pop singer Austin Mahone, did not reach a settlement with the SEC, the agency said.

In response to a request for comment, Lohan’s publicist Leslie Sloane said the actress was contacted in March 2022, was unaware of the disclosure requirement, and agreed to pay a fine to resolve the matter. Lohan, who last week announced she is pregnant, was called to give up the $10,000 she was paid, plus interest, and pay a $30,000 fine, according an SEC complaint.

A spokeswoman for Paul declined to comment. Emails left with representatives for the other celebrities named in the SEC complaint weren’t immediately returned Wednesday.

In the complaint filed by the SEC in federal court in New York, the agency claims the celebrities were paid to promote Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT), both crypto asset securities that were offered for sale by three companies owned by Justin Sun, a Chinese national. Sun is the permanent representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization and may be living in Singapore or Hong Kong, according to the complaint.

Starting at around August 2017, Sun allegedly offered to sell billions in the unregistered securities and engaged in manipulative trading, while also creating secondary markets on which Tronix and BitTorrent could be traded, according to the complaint.

“Although the celebrities were paid to promote TRX and BTT, their touts on social media did not disclose that they had been paid or the amounts of their payments,” according to the complaint. “Thus, the public was misled into believing that these celebrities had unbiased interest in TRX and BTT, and were not merely paid spokespersons.”

Many Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1 million fine to settle federal charges that she recommended Ethereum Max tokens, a crypto security, to her millions Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so.

In 2020, actor Steven Seagal agreed to pay more than $300,000 as part of a similar settlement with the SEC, which also banned him from promoting investments for three years.

United States News

File - Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023...
Associated Press

Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system. At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure Americans that it is safe […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-women’s prison warden gets 6 years for inmate sex abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison in the San Francisco Bay Area was sentenced Wednesday to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing incarcerated women. A judge sentenced Ray J. Garcia to 70 months in prison for sexually abusing three female inmates and forcing them to pose […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Dennysse Vadell sits between her daughters Veronica, right, and Cristina, Feb. 15, 2019, in ...
Associated Press

Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the Citgo oil executives who was held for nearly five years in Venezuela has sued his company for $100 million, alleging it conspired in his detention and then abandoned him and his family as he wasted away in horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell was […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...
Associated Press

Michigan GOP slammed for comparing gun reform to Holocaust

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has received backlash from political leaders on both sides of the aisle for posts on social media Wednesday that compared the Holocaust to gun safety measures being considered in the state. The posts, shared on the state party’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts, inaccurately claim that Democrats […]
15 hours ago
Timothy McCree Johnson's parents Melissa Johnson, center, and Timothy Walker, left, address reporte...
Associated Press

Family lawyer: police shooting caught on video was execution

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a Virginia shopping mall called the death “an execution” after seeing video of the shooting for the first time Wednesday. Family of Timothy McCree Johnson viewed the body camera video […]
15 hours ago
Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. ...
Associated Press

Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A former Haitian mayor was criminally charged Wednesday with lying on his application to become a legal resident of the U.S., just one day after he was found liable for a killing and two attempted slayings in his homeland. Jean Morose Viliena, 50, was indicted on three counts of visa fraud, according […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case