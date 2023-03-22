Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan GOP slammed for comparing gun reform to Holocaust

Mar 22, 2023, 2:04 PM
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo speaks during a rally in Warren, Mich., Oct. 1, 2022. The Michigan Republican Party has received backlash from political leaders on both sides of the aisle for posts on social media Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that compare the Holocaust to gun safety measures under consideration in the state. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has received backlash from political leaders on both sides of the aisle for posts on social media Wednesday that compared the Holocaust to gun safety measures being considered in the state.

The posts, shared on the state party’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts, inaccurately claim that Democrats leading the Legislature are trying to disarm Michigan gun owners. A photo accompanying the message appears to match an image stored by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, showing rings confiscated from Jewish prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp.

“Comparing gun safety measures to the mass extermination of 6 million people is hateful and ignorant, and it comes from party leaders who are out of ideas and catering to the fringe of the fringe,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is Jewish, wrote on Twitter in response.

The Michigan State University shooting that took place less than 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the state Capitol. It would add universal background checks, requirements for safe storage and extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws.

Red flag laws are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior through a judge’s order and at the request of law enforcement or family members in hopes of preventing them from hurting themselves or others.

The 11-bill package was passed by the state Senate last week and still needs to be approved by the Democratic-led House before heading to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk — who has said she will sign the legislation.

Democrats and Republicans swiftly condemned the posts and called for them to be taken down. Matt Brooks, chief executive of the Republican Jewish Coalition, responded to the Twitter post, saying it “is absolutely inappropriate and offensive and should be taken down immediately.”

The Anti-Defamation League separately tweeted that “using the Holocaust as a way to score cheap political points in the debate over gun control is unacceptable and trivializes the memory of millions murdered by the Nazis.”

Recently-elected Michigan GOP chairwoman Kristina Karamo wrote on Twitter that the state party “stands by our statement” and added that the Democratic party “currently fights to murder unborn children” and is attempting to “disarm us.”

A former community college professor, Karamo lost her secretary of state race in the 2022 midterms by 14 percentage points after mounting a campaign filled with election conspiracies. After winning the GOP chairwoman seat, she inherited a state party torn by infighting and millions in debt.

The social media posts follow a recent wave of comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazis that scholars and organizations have said are concerning.

Pope Francis compared Nicaragua’s repression of Catholics to Adolf Hitler’s rule in Germany earlier this month, while in Britain, a BBC sportscaster likened the nation’s asylum policy to 1930s Germany, resulting in his brief suspension and a national uproar.

Earlier this month, a man was charged with threatening the lives of Jewish Michigan public officials, after tweeting that he would “carry out the punishment of death to anyone” who is Jewish in the state’s government.

Michigan had the fourth most reported white supremacist propaganda of any state in 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

United States News

Timothy McCree Johnson's parents Melissa Johnson, center, and Timothy Walker, left, address reporte...
Associated Press

Family lawyer: police shooting caught on video was execution

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a Virginia shopping mall called the death “an execution” after seeing video of the shooting for the first time Wednesday. Family of Timothy McCree Johnson viewed the body camera video […]
14 hours ago
Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. ...
Associated Press

Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A former Haitian mayor was criminally charged Wednesday with lying on his application to become a legal resident of the U.S., just one day after he was found liable for a killing and two attempted slayings in his homeland. Jean Morose Viliena, 50, was indicted on three counts of visa fraud, according […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...
Associated Press

Fox, Dominion argue over legal standards to prove defamation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company tangled Wednesday over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. The argument is at the heart of each side’s attempt […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a ...
Associated Press

Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A contrite Willie Hedden, the last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction and testifying against his codefendants. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough gave Hedden, 44, […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022....
Associated Press

Abortion debate churns with legislation and lawsuits

Nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide right to an abortion, the landscape is far from settled, with lawmakers considering broader bans or stronger protections and legal challenges popping up nationwide. It’s been a hectic week for abortion policy with Republican-dominated states seeking to tighten restrictions, Democratic lawmakers trying to protect abortion […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Michigan GOP slammed for comparing gun reform to Holocaust