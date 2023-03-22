Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crews rescue multiple people, pig from floodwaters in Arizona

Mar 22, 2023, 4:07 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
PHOENIX — Crews were able to successfully rescue multiple people and a pig from floodwaters that gushed through portions of Arizona on Wednesday.

The pig and an individual were picked up by rescue crews near Salt Mine Road and State Route 260 in Camp Verde at about 1:45 p.m., according to the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District.

A few miles away, a person was rescued from fast-moving waters in the area of Skyline Drive.

Camp Verde is one of several areas being affected by rising floodwaters.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sent a “GO” message, indicating imminent danger, for the Cottonwood area along the Verde River south of State Route 89A.

About 30 minutes later, evacuations were ordered for homes around Oak Creek in the following Sedona areas:

  • Trails End Road
  • Trails End Lane
  • Blackhawk Lane
  • Newcastle Lane
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Drive
  • Copper Cliffs Lane
  • Sycamore Road
  • Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park and houses north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

In southern Yavapai County, a “GO” message was sent for the Rivers Edge RV Park in Black Canyon City just before 9:30 a.m. because of Agua Fria River flooding.

An evacuation center was set up at the community center in Camp Verde (395 S. Main St.) for residents in the Sedona and Cottonwood areas who have been displaced.

Another shelter was opened in Black Canyon City at Canon Elementary School at 34630 School Loop Road.

