ARIZONA NEWS

Arrest made in Phoenix hit-and-run that caused pregnant passenger to lose baby

Mar 22, 2023, 12:06 PM
Leslie Yeager (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX – A Phoenix woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter and drunken driving after a pregnant woman miscarried following a hit-and-run collision earlier this week.

Leslie Yeager, 39, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on felony charges that also included assault, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said officers were called about a two-vehicle crash near Seventh Street and Bell Road around 10:24 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Yeager was heading east on Grovers Avenue when her SUV allegedly hit the front of the passenger car that was turning south on Ninth Street.

Yeager drove away, but witnesses followed the SUV for about a half-mile, police said.

Officers reached the scene and detained Yeager, police said.

The woman who was 7 months pregnant was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said her injuries caused her to lose the baby.

The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

No other details were made available.

