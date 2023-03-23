Metal veterans Mudvayne to play Phoenix area for first time since 2009

PHOENIX – The metal monsters of Mudvayne will rock Phoenix this summer on their first headlining tour in over a decade.

The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Aug. 16, with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies along for the wild ride.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Mudvayne hasn’t played in Arizona since a 2009 show at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre during the band’s last headlining tour.

The group went on hiatus in 2010 and didn’t play together again until 2021.

Mudvayne formed in 1996 in Peoria, Illinois. Its first studio album, “L.D. 50,” came out in 2000 and went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart.

The band grew its fan base over the next decade while releasing four more albums of complex alt-metal.

Singer Chad Gray, guitarist Greg Tribbett, drummer Matthew McDonough and bassist Ryan Martinie also gained notoriety for wearing outlandish makeup and outfits onstage and in videos for “Dig,” “Not Falling,” “Death Blooms” and other songs.

