ARIZONA NEWS

Triple Twist jackpot ticket worth $225,000 sold at Phoenix grocery store

Mar 22, 2023, 1:16 PM
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Lottery)
BY

PHOENIX — The latest big Arizona Lottery winner came Tuesday after a six-figure ticket was sold at a Phoenix grocery store.

The $225,000 Triple Twist jackpot slip was purchased at the Safeway near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers — 10, 23, 37, 38, 39 and 40.

It was the second time in a week that a Triple Twist jackpot has hit.

A ticket sold at a Walmart in Surprise last Wednesday netted a $1.53 million win.

Tuesday’s win was significantly lower than the previous one because the top prize resets to $200,000 after a jackpot.

Triple Twist is a daily Arizona Lottery draw game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786.

Tickets cost $2 and are at sold more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

Each entry provides three chances to win. Players can select their own numbers or use the quick pick option for one line. The computer randomly selects two additional lines.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

