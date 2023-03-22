Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

Mar 22, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:28 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, officials said.

The three teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School, news outlets reported, citing the Durham Police Department. Officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s parents had taken him to a hospital, police said.

The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area. The bodies of the two other teens were found Wednesday morning after daylight, according to the reports. The hospitalized teen was in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the teens’ identities. They said the shooting does not appear to be random, and the investigation is ongoing.

United States News

Associated Press

Conn. ex-city official gets prison for COVID-19 funds theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut city employee was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the theft of more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding by a company he founded with former state Rep. Michael DiMassa. John Bernardo, 66, also was ordered to pay nearly $59,000 in […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

DeSantis to expand law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ into HS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” as the Republican governor continues a focus on cultural issues ahead of his expected presidential run. The proposal, which would […]
11 hours ago
Court officers and a demonstrator, left, stand outside the building the Grand Jury meets, Wednesday...
Associated Press

NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury

NEW YORK (AP) — As the world waits to see whether a grand jury in lower Manhattan indicts former President Donald Trump, neighborhood resident Barbara Malmet decided to give up her front-row seat. While police erected barricades around the courthouse where any criminal case would be brought, the retired New York University professor packed a […]
11 hours ago
Maren Morris, left, and Alexia Noelle perform at "Love Rising," a benefit concert for the Tennessee...
Associated Press

Musicians fight threat of Tennessee anti-LGBTQ, drag bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation this month targeting drag performances and transgender youth, many musicians living and working in the state felt their community, their audiences and their artistic expressions were also under fire. The trend of conservative-led legislatures hateful rhetoric about trans people has led the tightly knit musical community […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Justin Allgaier takes his Camaro through its paces as he drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series...
Associated Press

GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works

DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year. The future of the car, which is raced on NASCAR and other circuits, is […]
11 hours ago
This image released by CBS shows Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott the 50th Anniversary celebrat...
Associated Press

‘The Young and the Restless’ celebrates 50 years of drama

NEW YORK (AP) — It all started on a late morning on a highway. A camera panned to the cab of a large semi-trailer truck. The driver wore a plaid shirt and a day’s growth of beard. Next to him was a mysterious hitchhiker in expensive clothes that were ripped and a fresh head wound. […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school