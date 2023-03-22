Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: 2 school administrators shot at Denver high school

Mar 22, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 11:14 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DENVER (AP) — Two school administrators were shot on Wednesday morning at a Denver high school after a handgun was found on a student subjected to daily searches, authorities said.

The male, juvenile suspect remained at large and the gun was not immediately recovered following the shooting at East High School, Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in an area away from classrooms as the student was undergoing a daily search as part of a “safety plan,” officials said. One of the administrators was critically injured and was undergoing surgery at an area hospital. The second victim was in stable condition, Thomas said. Both victims are male.

Thomas said police know the identity of the suspect and were confident they would apprehend him.

“He obviously is armed and dangerous and willing to use the weapon, as we’ve learned this morning,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, warning the community as they search for the suspect.

Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near the school.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting had transferred to East High School from another district, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said. Officials did not reveal why the student was subject to daily searches.

Marrero said safety plans for students are enacted in response to “past educational and also behavioral experiences,” adding that it’s a common practice throughout Colorado’s public schools.

The school, not far from downtown near a busy street that cuts through the city, was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

Denver Public School confirmed the victims were administrators. Hundreds of parents lined up along a road near the school, with the scene sealed off by police.

Wednesday was also the second anniversary of 10 people being shot and killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

United States News

Court officers and a demonstrator, left, stand outside the building the Grand Jury meets, Wednesday...
Associated Press

NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury

NEW YORK (AP) — As the world waits to see whether a grand jury in lower Manhattan indicts former President Donald Trump, neighborhood resident Barbara Malmet decided to give up her front-row seat. While police erected barricades around the courthouse where any criminal case would be brought, the retired New York University professor packed a […]
11 hours ago
Maren Morris, left, and Alexia Noelle perform at "Love Rising," a benefit concert for the Tennessee...
Associated Press

Musicians fight threat of Tennessee anti-LGBTQ, drag bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation this month targeting drag performances and transgender youth, many musicians living and working in the state felt their community, their audiences and their artistic expressions were also under fire. The trend of conservative-led legislatures hateful rhetoric about trans people has led the tightly knit musical community […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Justin Allgaier takes his Camaro through its paces as he drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series...
Associated Press

GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works

DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year. The future of the car, which is raced on NASCAR and other circuits, is […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, officials said. The three teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School, news outlets reported, citing the Durham Police Department. Officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s […]
11 hours ago
This image released by CBS shows Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott the 50th Anniversary celebrat...
Associated Press

‘The Young and the Restless’ celebrates 50 years of drama

NEW YORK (AP) — It all started on a late morning on a highway. A camera panned to the cab of a large semi-trailer truck. The driver wore a plaid shirt and a day’s growth of beard. Next to him was a mysterious hitchhiker in expensive clothes that were ripped and a fresh head wound. […]
11 hours ago
File - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly ...
Associated Press

Mental health issue arises as synagogue massacre trial nears

A former truck driver about to face trial for a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue more than four years ago has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments, his lawyers argued in a public court filing this week. Lawyers for Robert Bowers told a federal judge they were concerned a prosecution proposal to have […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Police: 2 school administrators shot at Denver high school