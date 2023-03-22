Body of burned man found in dumpster near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The burned body of a man was found in a dumpster near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Madison Street at about 8 a.m. and located the body, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was not able to be identified because of his injuries.

The body was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Science Center for examination.

Detectives with Phoenix Police’s homicide bureau are investigating the death.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

People can also call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 and 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

It’s the second time in four months police have found a burned body in the area.

Officers found the body of a man set on fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street on Dec. 2.

The crime scenes are less than a half-mile apart.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.