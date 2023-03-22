Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kim Raver on how ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ puts women at center

Mar 22, 2023, 9:04 AM
Kim Raver poses for a portrait on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles to promote her series "Gr...
Kim Raver poses for a portrait on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles to promote her series "Grey's Anatomy." Raver, who portrays surgeon Teddy Altman, has directed “Training Day,” an episode that focuses on reproductive rights. It airs on Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

“Grey’s Anatomy” has long championed women’s rights and female leadership on and offscreen — not only does the long-running hospital drama cover contentious topics like abortion, but it also offers women on the show a chance to expand their roles behind the scenes.

Kim Raver is the latest cast member in that spotlight, playing both the new hospital chief in front of the camera and a first-time director behind it. Raver, who portrays surgeon Teddy Altman, has directed “Training Day,” an episode airing Thursday with a storyline that discusses reproductive rights.

This season, the series has not shied away from addressing the conflict between anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates stirred up by the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, and the resulting change in abortion access. At the start of season 19, the gynecology staff at Grey Sloan Memorial swapped from pink scrubs to black, as one character explained: “the female body has become a war zone in this country and pink is a peacetime color.”

“I feel fortunate that we can bring these stories to light. They’re not easy,” Raver said in a recent interview.

She believes that show creator Shonda Rhimes has always had the power to deliver hot topics — “hot not like trendy but hot that kind of ignite very extreme feelings on both sides.”

Then the audience is left to decide for themselves how they feel.

“That’s really important in storytelling and that we have that, that we have that freedom to approach different uncomfortable storylines where we’re all bound to, you know, disagree,” Raver said. “But I think it’s discussions that we need to have.”

For the actor, directing is the accumulation of over three years’ work shadowing directors on set and being mentored by actor, director and executive producer Debbie Allen, who plays Catherine Fox.

“There’s this thing that we say on ‘Grey’s’ in terms of in medicine, ‘see one, do one’ and that’s what doctors do, right? That’s what the interns do with the attendings,” Raver explained. “There are many women doing many different roles on set. So ‘see one, be one,’ right? I see other female directors, I see female editors, I see female boom operators, I see female camera operators and female DPs.”

She said that the feeling of possibility is fostered by showrunners, executives, writers and producers of “Grey’s” like Allen, Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff and Meg Marinis, which Raver appreciates after coming up in a time when she says female performers were expected to “stay in that lane.”

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, well, you know … let’s give her a tiny little episode and see,’” she said. “They gave me a huge episode with like two stunts, a birth … (guest star) Kate Walsh came back. It was massive. And all the while they were like, ‘You’ve got this. We know you can do it.’”

Not only is the actor calling the shots on set as director, she is also running things in the show, as Altman is the new chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial.

She takes over as boss from Meredith Grey, the woman who has been at the heart of the hospital series for nearly two decades. As star Ellen Pompeo stepped back from the show, her character moved to Boston.

Raver doesn’t see huge changes happening with both Pompeo’s departure (she stays an executive producer and possible guest star) and showrunner Vernoff leaving at the end of this season, as the majority of the team who work on the show will remain.

Raver laughs off the suggestion of taking over Meredith’s iconic voiceovers or rebranding the show as “Altman’s Anatomy,” calling it an ensemble series — although she is enjoying being in charge.

“It is really fun being chief,” Raver says. “That’s a really fun thing to explore of what is it being a woman kind of leading the troops and juggling motherhood and work and also still being a surgeon and wife and friend.”

“How do you want to be a leader?”

United States News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Associated Press

Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting

No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Four children and one adult killed in Mississippi car crash

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Five people were killed Tuesday evening in Mississippi after a car they were riding in crashed into a barricade on a bridge and plunged into a creek below. Four of the five people who died were children between the ages of 12 to 15, WMC-TV reported. The adult who died was […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

North Carolina lawmakers nearing final Medicaid expansion OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An agreement to expand Medicaid in North Carolina neared final legislative approval Wednesday as the House agreed to a bipartisan plan to ease or eliminate regulations that block the opening of new hospital beds or operating expensive equipment. Republican lawmakers had been skeptical for nearly a decade about accepting expansion, which […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at the S...
Associated Press

Massachusetts governor: Pharmacies must stock abortion pills

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts reminded pharmacies Wednesday that they are required to stock a key abortion pill, despite a nationwide effort by anti-abortion activists to ban the medication. The action comes as a federal judge in Texas is considering a lawsuit that would overturn decades-old federal approval of the drug. Democratic Gov. […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — An explosion and fire erupted Wednesday at a chemical plant in suburban Houston, injuring at least one person. Officials were investigating what caused the blast at the plant in the city of Pasadena. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the injured person was taken to a hospital. […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women's...
Associated Press

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose testimony against his own gang helped convict two high-ranking members, was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida, officials said Wednesday. An “altercation between several individuals” brought Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies to an LA Fitness outlet in Lake Worth on Tuesday night, the […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Kim Raver on how ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ puts women at center