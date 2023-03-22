Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sly Stone book to be released through new Questlove imprint

Mar 22, 2023, 7:32 AM
FILE - Rock star Sylvester "Sly" Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, April 1972. Questlove has his own book imprint and is launching it with a memoir by one of the world's most influential and enigmatic musicians, Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Questlove has his own book imprint and is launching it with a memoir by one of the world’s most influential and enigmatic musicians, Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone.

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin),” named for the Sly and the Family Stone hit, will be released Oct. 17 through Questlove’s AUWA Books imprint, part of Macmillan Publishers. The memoir is co-written by Ben Greenman and will track Stone’s rise to the heights of stardom in the late 1960s to his long decline and virtual disappearance from the music scene.

“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story,” the 80-year-old Stone, who was born Sylvester Stewart, said in a statement Wednesday. “I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”

Other books planned for the AUWA imprint include “Handbook for the Revolution: The Essential Guide for Workplace Organizing,” by Amazon Labor Union activist Derrick Palmer and “Hip-Hop Is History,” a chronology of hip-hop’s first 50 years co-written by Questlove and Greenman.

“I have been writing books for over a decade, so it seemed like a natural step to publish them too,” Questlove said in a statement. A Grammy-winning musician and creator of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” Questlove is also planning a film about Stone, whose other hits include “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People.”

United States News

Associated Press

Police: 5 dead, including three kids, at South Carolina home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself, officials said Wednesday. Two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation, confirmed the information on the military affiliation […]
9 hours ago
Cecily Myart-Cruz, United Teachers Los Angeles, UTLA President, with Max Arias, executive director ...
Associated Press

Los Angeles strike highlights paltry US school worker pay

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bus drivers shuttle America’s children to schools where cafeteria workers feed them and teacher aides assist students who need the most help. And their pay is notoriously low. School support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 a year in Los Angeles, barely enough to get by in one of the most […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Pizza shop owner accused of abusing workers denied bail

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston pizza shop owner accused by federal authorities of abusing employees who were not legally in the U.S. has been ordered held without bail by a magistrate judge who cited the defendant’s “history of violence and threats.” “At this juncture, the evidence against him appears strong,” Magistrate Judge Judith Dein wrote […]
9 hours ago
Steven Spielberg appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, left, and Susan Stroman ap...
Associated Press

Once a TV show, ‘Smash’ to make its Broadway bow in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — The glitzy, fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe that formed the heart of the TV show “Smash” will make the leap to an actual Broadway stage next season. Producers said Wednesday that “Smash” is slated for Broadway in the 2024-25 season, welcome news to many of the show’s […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Demonstrators back away from tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hat...
Associated Press

Report: 119K people hurt by riot-control weapons since 2015

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 119,000 people have been injured by tear gas and other chemical irritants around the world since 2015 and some 2,000 suffered injuries from “less lethal” impact projectiles, according to a report released Wednesday. The study by Physicians for Human Rights and the International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations, in […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman, nort...
Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Behind big seaweed belt lurking for some beaches

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 5,000-mile seaweed belt lurking in the Atlantic Ocean is expected in the next few months to wash onto beaches in the Caribbean Sea, South Florida, and the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt — as the biomass stretching from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is called […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Sly Stone book to be released through new Questlove imprint