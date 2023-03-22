Flood warning goes into effect Wednesday for area north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Heavy rain came down in metro Phoenix on Wednesday, creating problems on the streets and freeways during the morning rush.

Rain moving across areas north of the Valley was also making an impact locally, weather forecasters said.

A flood warning went into effect for part of Maricopa County that will expire at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

NEW: A flood warning has been issued for the Hassayampa River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. 1-2" of rain have fallen upstream of Wickenburg. Low-water crossing may be impassible Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. #azwx https://t.co/XIEEDSfJ9y — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 22, 2023

“In the northern part of Maricopa County and through Yavapai County over the past 24 hours we’ve seen anywhere from an inch-and-a-half to 3 inches of rain,” meteorologist Mark O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“It’s created a large amount of flow into some of the smaller creeks and streams.”

A pothole formed on southbound Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road during an intense rainfall, affecting two lanes. The Arizona Department of Transportation said an issue with a joint expansion was repaired quickly.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said two people whose vehicle was trapped in flood waters in Cave Creek were rescued around around 8 a.m.

This morning our crews rescued two men who crossed a flooded roadway in an attempt to get to a job site. Please do not cross flooded roadways, the risk is not worth your life and the safety of our rescuers. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/6V25d1OUKv — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 22, 2023

But the showers will move quickly through the Valley, O’Malley said, out by 11 a.m.

“For the majority of the metro, it will not amount to much rain at all.”

Most of the Valley saw some rain from Tuesday until Wednesday morning, with more than an inch falling in higher elevations north of Phoenix, according to Maricopa County’s rainfall data map.

830am: Scattered showers continue to lift across the Phoenix metro & higher terrain northeast. Activity will steadily dwindle and exit the area over the next 2-3 hours. Remember, DO NOT drive into water of unknown depth. One water rescue already this morning is too many. #azwx pic.twitter.com/CJCt1ykFH3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 22, 2023

A flood watch is in effect for communities north, east and southeast of Phoenix until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Salt and Gila river crossings at Gilbert Road, McKellips Road, 67th Avenue and 91st Avenue remained closed due to flooding caused by water releases from upstream dams.

Farther north, communities near Sedona were evacuated Tuesday and Wednesday as storms brought flooding to the area for the second time in two weeks.

Sedona was under a flood watch and flood advisory until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 40 mph were in the forecast.

The weather service also extended a flood warning of the Verde River near Clarkdale to 7 a.m. on Thursday. That areas includes Cottonwood and Verde Village.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

