Silver Alert issued for missing Mesa woman with dementia

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for a missing Mesa woman who has severe dementia, authorities said.

Julia “Judy” Reffel, 82, was last seen Tuesday between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. when she left home near Baseline and Sossaman Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

She was behind the wheel of a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee bearing Arizona license plate 523RBD. Police said it was the first time Reffel had driven in the last two years.

Reffel stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blue jeans and a pink shirt with three-quarter sleeves.

Because of her medical condition, Reffel can become lost and easily confused.

Anyone with information as to Reffel’s whereabouts should call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

