Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Super seniors lead the way into March Madness Sweet 16

Mar 21, 2023, 1:45 PM
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell celebrates after scoring against Kentucky during the second half...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell celebrates after scoring against Kentucky during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Jerome Tang took his time finding the right players to fit into the program he wanted to build at Kansas State.

They meshed just right, taking Tang and the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in a season that started with them being picked to finish last in the Big 12.

Four have been downright super.

Anchored by fifth-year seniors Markquis Nowell, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene and Abayomi Iyiola, Kansas State is heading from the Little Apple to the Big Apple to face Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

“To have guys who have 100 college games under their belt, there are just certain things that you pick up that it doesn’t matter how talented you are that you can’t gain it except through experience,” Tang said.

Super seniors have had a huge impact on the teams that have made it this far in March Madness.

Nine of the 16 remaining teams have players in fifth seasons granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. They bring experience, leadership and presence with them on these deep runs into the bracket.

“There is no substitute for experience,” Texas interim coach Rodney Terry said. “They understand what type of urgency you have to play with this time of year. They will help the young guys with that.”

Terry has leaned on his “old” players since former coach Chris Beard was fired in December. Texas has six players 22 or older, including super seniors Marcus Carr, Sir’Jabari Rice, Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop.

Carr started his college career at Pittsburgh in 2017, had a three-year stint at Minnesota that included a redshirt year and is the Longhorns’ leading scorer at 15.8 points per game. Rice, a New Mexico State transfer, chips in 12.8 points and hit seven 3-pointers against Colgate. Allen adds 10.3 points after transferring from Utah two years ago and Bishop has been a valuable role player in two seasons since leaving Creighton.

“We’ve been battle tested time and time again,” Allen said.

Souley Boum is Xavier’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, helping the Musketeers reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 after stints at San Francisco and UTEP.

Jordan Miller is Miami’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points and is making his second trip to the Sweet 16 after starting his career at George Mason. Rasir Bolton has given Gonzaga another scoring option, 3-point shooting and clutch shots in two seasons since playing at Penn State and Iowa State.

David Singleton has been UCLA’s sharpshooter in his five seasons in Westwood, hitting 43% from the 3-point arc. He suffered a sprained ankle against Northwestern in the second round, though the Bruins are hoping he can play Thursday against Gonzaga.

Even teams that didn’t advance to the Sweet 16 had huge impacts from super seniors.

Furman pulled off one of the biggest upsets of March Madness’ first weekend, knocking off No. 4 seed Virginia after reaching the Tournament for the first time since 1980. Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell were a big part of the Paladins’ success, averaging more than 33 combined points after deciding to play together for a fifth season.

“They weren’t just scorers. They weren’t just really good basketball players. They became leaders,” Furman coach Bob Richey said. “They learned how to bear the burden of expectation. They learned how to bear the burden of people thinking, hey, is this story going to be written how it’s supposed to be written?”

Kansas State still has pen to paper.

The Wildcats weren’t given much of a chance this season. Tang took a calculated approach to building his roster after 19 seasons as an assistant at Baylor, searching for players who would be the right fit.

One was already there.

Nowell, a 5-foot-7 guard who plays well above his size, averaged 12.4 points under Bruce Weber last season. He upped it to 17.1 while finishing second nationally with 7.8 assists per game.

Sills arrived in Manhattan following stints at Arkansas and Arkansas State. Greene played two seasons at Manhattan — the one in New York — and Stony Brook before heading to Kansas State. Iyiola, a 6-9 forward from Nigeria, played at Stetson, Arkansas and Hofstra.

The quartet helped Tang navigate a successful first season.

“I feel like we’re trying to set a standard, trying to build a legacy for the younger guys that that’s what you want to play in, the best tournament in the country,” Sill said. “So we’re going to keep on working hard, just try to keep doing what we do so they know what the standards are when we leave.”

___

AP Sports Writers Jim Vertuno, Fred Goodall and Aaron Beard contributed.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

United States News

Helena Zappelli surveys the damage to her yard and vehicle after a large tree fell over, Tuesday, M...
Associated Press

California faces more flooding after strong Pacific storm

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm that brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California was blamed for two deaths and forecasters said additional flooding was possible Wednesday in parts of the state. Tuesday’s storm focused most of its energy on central and southern parts of the state, […]
5 hours ago
Associated Press

2 escape jail and go to IHOP, where patrons report them

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two inmates in a Virginia jail used primitively made tools to create a hole in the wall of their cell and escape, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant nearby, a sheriff said. Authorities discovered the two men, ages 37 and 43, missing from their cell in […]
5 hours ago
FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023. TikTok on Tuesda...
Associated Press

TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok’s CEO plans to tell Congress that the video-sharing app is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Chinese government influence. Shou Zi Chew is due to answer questions Thursday from U.S. lawmakers concerned about the social media platform’s effects on its young user base […]
5 hours ago
Union Parish special prosecutor Hugo Holland stands for a portrait in his office in Minden, La., on...
Associated Press

Race record trails ‘wild card’ prosecutor in Louisiana death

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — In this conservative corner of northern Louisiana, where reverence for law enforcement runs deep and Blue Lives Matter flags often fly alongside the Stars and Stripes, the case of five white officers charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene is seen as anything but a slam dunk. […]
1 day ago
FILE - Police stand at the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged a building that was bei...
Associated Press

Judge to consider allowing abortions to resume in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Wednesday over whether abortions will be allowed in Wyoming while a sweeping new ban gets challenged in her court. The ban took effect Sunday, making abortion illegal in Wyoming despite earlier rulings by Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens that blocked an earlier ban hours […]
1 day ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Super seniors lead the way into March Madness Sweet 16