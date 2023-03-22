Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

During Arizona visit, Mayorkas touts efforts to combat fentanyl smuggling

Mar 22, 2023, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:28 am
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday while at the Arizona border that a new operation designed to fight the smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S. is already working.

“In its first week, Operation Blue Lotus has already resulted in 18 seizures, 16 federal arrests and two state arrests, and stopped more than 900 pounds of fentanyl, over 700 pounds of methamphetamine and over 100 pounds of cocaine from entering the United States,” Mayorkas said during a press conference in Nogales.

The announcement followed Mayorkas’ tour of the Mariposa Port of Entry with Gov. Katie Hobbs. New nonintrusive scanning equipment was recently installed in an effort to boost cargo screening capacity, DHS said in a press release.

The surge operation launched March 13 and will increase targeted inspections conducted by Customs and Border Protection officers, Border Patrol agents, Homeland Security Investigations, drug-sniffing dogs and other advanced technology.

RELATED STORIES

Funding for the non-intrusive scanning inspection systems comes from a $305 million allotment approved to CBP for border technology in 2024, the release said.

“Operation Blue Lotus is a DHS-led coordinated surge effort to curtail the flow of illicit fentanyl smuggled into the United from Mexico and bring to justice the dangerous criminal organizations profiting from the illegal production, distribution and sale of this dangerous substance,” Mayorkas said.

“In addition to more arrests, the ultimate goal is to dismantle the larger criminal networks,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Body of burned man found in dumpster near downtown Phoenix

The burned body of a man was found in a dumpster near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
10 hours ago
(City of Sedona Photo)...
KTAR.com

More evacuation orders issued for flooding in northern Arizona

More evacuation orders were issued in northern Arizona on Wednesday morning for flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt.
10 hours ago
(Screenshot via Arizona Department of Transportation Webcam)...
KTAR.com

Latest round of rain creates issues for drivers on Valley roadways

Two people were rescued after getting trapped in Cave Creek flood waters Wednesday morning and a pothole opened up on Interstate 17.
10 hours ago
Julia "Judy" Reffel (Photo via Mesa Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Mesa woman with dementia

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for a missing Mesa woman who has severe dementia, authorities said.
10 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Griselda Zetino

Senate bill seeks to create list of banned books in Arizona schools

State lawmakers in Arizona are considering a bill that would create a list of books not allowed in public schools.
10 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Old Station Subs)...
SuElen Rivera

Phoenix restaurant owner speaks about turmoil surrounding homeless encampment

As homelessness in downtown Phoenix rises, a restaurant shop owner is counting on change from officials to revitalize the heart of the city.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
During Arizona visit, Mayorkas touts efforts to combat fentanyl smuggling