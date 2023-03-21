Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lead Derek Chauvin prosecutor appointed to be state judge

Mar 21, 2023, 3:54 PM
FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing argument...
FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing arguments April 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minn. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, nominated Blackwell, one of the key prosecutors in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota.(Court TV via AP, Pool File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Court TV via AP, Pool File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the state’s lead prosecutors who helped convict Derek Chauvin of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd has been appointed as a judge in Hennepin County, Minnesota’s governor announced Tuesday.

Gov. Tim Walz said Matt Frank “will be a remarkable judge who will approach this position with the understanding that justice is a process, not a result.”

Frank is an experienced attorney with the state Attorney General’s Office, and he helped lead the state’s prosecution of Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers who were charged in Floyd’s killing.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He later pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s rights and was sentenced to 21 years on that count, to be served concurrently.

Frank also helped broker guilty pleas for two other former officers on charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter. A fourth former officer has decided to let a judge determine his fate.

He is also known for winning a guilty plea in the case of Lois Riess, a Minnesota woman who became notorious for killing her husband in 2018, then killing a woman in Florida and assuming her identity before she was captured.

Frank is the second member of the Chauvin prosecution team to be named as a judge. In December, the U.S. Senate confirmed Jerry Blackwell as a federal judge in Minnesota.

United States News

FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a ...
Associated Press

Superbug fungus cases rose gravely during pandemic

U.S. cases of a dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it.
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said. The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The […]
19 hours ago
A police officer places a barricade in front of Trump Tower, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New Yor...
Associated Press

Trump waits out grand jury as New York City braces for protests

Former President Donald Trump is in Florida, waiting out the possibility of criminal charges in New York City.
19 hours ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 20...
Associated Press

Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

A woman charged with conspiracy and murder will no longer face the death penalty in Idaho, a judge ruled Tuesday.
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Officials: Deputy Tased video-recording man, took cell phone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida deputy accused of using a Taser stun gun on a man and taking his cell phone while the man was trying to video-record a family member’s arrest was booked Tuesday on misdemeanor charges. Broward County Deputy Carlos Ferrufino, 34, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the county’s […]
19 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Lead Derek Chauvin prosecutor appointed to be state judge