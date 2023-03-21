Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nevada to add gas plant as drought threatens power grids

Mar 21, 2023, 2:05 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Utility regulators in Nevada gave the state’s largest power provider clearance to start work on a $333 million project to build a natural gas plant in the state for the first time in nearly 15 years, signaling yet another consequence of the extreme drought conditions in the southwestern U.S.

The two gas-fired turbines to be erected north of Las Vegas by NV Energy are expected to come online by July 2024 amid hotter summers and longer wildfire seasons in a state that aims to have a carbon-free power grid by 2050.

Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission approved the plans last week. It said the turbines are needed to address peak electricity demand in the summer months, as ever-drying conditions in the West continue to stress the region’s power grids and slash hydroelectric output, including the behemoth power producers on the Colorado River — the Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam.

But environmental advocates have argued that the turbines mark a major step backwards for Nevada’s climate goals.

“Both the state and the utility have set strong goals to transition to renewable energy,” said Angelyn Tabalba, a spokesperson for the Nevada Conservation League. “Instead of doubling down on fossil fuels, they should be leaning into a clean energy future.”

Mike O’Boyle, senior director of electricity policy at the Bay Area-based Energy Innovation firm, said the commission’s decision underscores a growing tension across the American Southwest.

“We’ve always dealt with annual variability when it comes to hydroelectric power in the West. How much of it we have really depends on the snowpack and what happened in the winter and spring,” O’Boyle said. “It’s not a new issue, but it’s been exacerbated by the drought. Unfortunately it’s a new major contingency that utility providers have to plan for.”

At least 21 other states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have goals to reach 100% clean energy between 2040 and 2050, according to the Clean Energy States Alliance.

But as those deadlines approach, scientists say the megadrought gripping the southwest is the worst in 1,200 years, putting a deep strain on the Colorado River. If states don’t begin taking less out of the river, major reservoirs threaten to fall so low they can’t produce hydropower or supply any water to farms that grow crops for the rest of the nation and cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Last March, for example, Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona power production ceases at the dam, rural electric cooperatives, cities and tribal utilities would be forced to seek more expensive options that could include fossil fuels.

Already, Nevada has retired its largest coal plant, while the North Valmy coal plant is scheduled to shut down its remaining units by 2025.

Another coal plant was expected to be converted by early this year for natural gas output. Representatives for the TS Power Plant, which runs the facility, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking an update on the project.

About 60% of Nevada is now powered by natural gas and 30% by renewable energy resources. Natural gas is composed primarily of methane, a greenhouse gas about 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

But NV Energy said the turbines will have minimal carbon dioxide emissions because they will only operate in the summer months — or for about 700 hours annually — and therefore won’t hinder the state’s carbon-free goals.

“Along with our commitment to reduce emissions, NV Energy is committed to providing reliable and affordable energy for our customers,” Katie Nannini, a spokesperson for the power company, said in a statement. “This decision ensures that NV Energy can reliably provide energy for Nevadans, especially during the State’s hottest months from June to September.”

Ratepayers will foot the project’s bill once the plant is operational, according to NV Energy’s plans submitted to the Public Utilities Commission.

The turbines will be built at NV Energy’s existing Silverhawk Generating Station gas plant in Moapa, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Las Vegas. The Harry Allen Generating Station, also in Moapa, was the last gas-powered plant constructed by the energy provider in 2011.

United States News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 20...
Associated Press

Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

A woman charged with conspiracy and murder will no longer face the death penalty in Idaho, a judge ruled Tuesday.
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Officials: Deputy Tased video-recording man, took cell phone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida deputy accused of using a Taser stun gun on a man and taking his cell phone while the man was trying to video-record a family member’s arrest was booked Tuesday on misdemeanor charges. Broward County Deputy Carlos Ferrufino, 34, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the county’s […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, asks a question at the Mississippi state Capi...
Associated Press

Only 1 Black rep gets role in talks on Mississippi policing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One Black lawmaker and nine white ones have been chosen to negotiate final versions of bills that could expand the territory of a state-run police department inside Mississippi’s majority-Black capital city. Critics say the bills are a way for the Republican-controlled state government to exert control over Jackson, which is 83% […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Police stand at the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged a building that was bei...
Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks to block Wyoming’s ban on medication abortions

Abortion-rights supporters filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Wyoming’s new ban on medication abortions from taking effect. A group hoping to open what would be the state’s second clinic offering abortions filed the amended lawsuit days after Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed what is the nation’s first explicit ban on abortion pills. Absent […]
17 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Nevada to add gas plant as drought threatens power grids